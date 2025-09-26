[This was first posted Oct 05, 2022]

Recap on UK Government’s excursion into gene therapy

Yesterday, I added to a list of posts covering the topic of how gene therapies became UK Government’s top priority in establishing itself as a world power in pharma R&D, post Brexit:

UK Government's infatuation with gene therapy goes back a long way—it's not healthy

To sum it up in simple terms, in 2013, I was commissioned by the manufacturer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Oxford Biomedica (not AZ!), to spearhead a bid for a Government funding call. It required skills in advanced manufacturing supply chain management in life sciences, which I have.

This is the full account:

My first-hand experience working with the company developing and manufacturing the AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’

The bid was successful, raising £7.1 million for Oxford Biomedica.

It attracted enormous attention from Government, especially since Government funded Innovate UK was part of the bid, in the form of the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGTC).

The CGTC has carried on trying to gain traction for gene therapy in the UK, as a new frontier in medical breakthrough, with a mountain of collaborations established.

These include universities, venture capitalists, gene therapy developers, contractors, suppliers, NHS, Government bodies, and others. Feel free to take a look on the link.

Today, we move on to the Vaccine Taskforce, set up by Patrick Vallance.

The UK Vaccine Taskforce is launched

On 17 April 2020, the Government announced the formation of a Vaccine Taskforce:

Government launches Vaccine Taskforce to combat coronavirus

“A new Vaccine Taskforce will drive forward, expedite and co-ordinate efforts to research and then produce a coronavirus vaccine.”

That’s what the Press Release said, extract below:

“The taskforce, led by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan van Tam, will support efforts to rapidly develop a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible by providing industry and research institutions with the resources and support needed. This includes reviewing regulations and scaling up manufacturing, so that when a vaccine becomes available, it can be produced quickly and in mass quantities.”

Both these guys are former Big Pharma executives, if you didn’t already know that. Some of you may remember the avuncular van Tam waxing lyrical on paracetamol side effect and train journeys!

Vallance recommended Kate Bingham to be its first Chair, reporting to the Prime Minister, no less:

Bingham’s strategy for protecting the UK and the world

Kate Bingham wrote an article for the Lancet, published October 27, 2020:

The UK Government's Vaccine Taskforce: strategy for protecting the UK and the world. In it, she says:

“The UK is at the forefront of a huge international effort to develop clinically safe and effective vaccines. The Vaccine Taskforce was the brainchild of Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK Government's chief scientific advisor, who saw the need for a dedicated, nimble private-sector team of experts embedded in the Government to drive forward the development of vaccines for the UK and internationally.”

So, here we have a former GSK senior executive recommending a venture capatalist, who has never developed a drug in her life, only ever making money from them; and what does she mean by a ‘nimble private-sector team of experts’? Is that jobs for the boys and girls?

As her 6 month secondment ended December 2020, she was gone, UK vaccine taskforce chief Kate Bingham expected to quit, not exactly covered in glory.

Sir Richard Sykes, former chairman and CEO of GlaxoSmithKline and vice-chairman of Lonza Group (manufacturers of the Moderna drug substance), wrote the Introduction to the 2020 end of year report, with Kate Bingham penning ‘Reflections from the Chair’.

The report itself is a long read, and for our purposes here, Page 27, Annex A: VTF Organisation is the relevant part.

Ian McCubbin OBE is listed for the VTF team as ‘Manufacturing Advisor - former Senior Vice President, for Global Manufacturing and Supply at GSK’. His tenure was from February 2020 to June 2021. Fast forward to January 2022, and we have:

“Press release: Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult appoints Ian McCubbin OBE, CBE, as Chair of the Board”!

This may be a total coincidence, or it may be the Government’s Catapult going flat out to get gene therapies to work, and hang the consequences. I’ll leave you ponder that.

Now for the sobering news for a Government seduced by science

This can be found under ‘resources’ on the CGTC website:

The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult UK clinical trials database…

…and this is the Database….take a look

…the truth is most of these organisations developing gene therapies are stuck at Phase I or Phase II clinical studies.

Why is that? Because they cannot solve the issues associated with developing temperature sensitive biologics, when the manufacturing site is hundreds of miles away from the hospitals where the doctors and patients are, and the technology is so untested.

It’s full steam ahead anyway

In spite of all this, mRNA-based products are in full swing, as you can see here:

While the world is fighting mRNA jabs, pharma embraces them with open arms—oh, and pockets!

This is complete lunacy—hopefully, UK Government is listening



