Watch the Damning Video that YouTube Just Took Down—Wonder why?
It's the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but...
Hedley Rees and Emma Rock speaking to James Freeman on 'vaccine' malfeasance
Click the link and hear about how the fake PCR test drove the plandemic, and Gates, Mundel, Hudson, MHRA et al, commited gross suply chain malfeasance that harmed and killed people.
Pure, unadulterated truth, take away by YouTube. Thanks Rumble.
Hedley :O)
If Youtube are banning it then it becomes a 'must watch' so on my list for later.
So very glad for Rumble. Enlightening and informative. It is infuriating that treason and criminality have overtaken science and govenments. Elites like gates are allowed free reign in our very existance. How do they let big pharma regulate and form laws that will harm the populations? My understanding of politics is limited and strained by the actions they are taking. I though ppl were inherintly good. At this point im not so sure. The greed for money is the foundation for all this. Perhaps this is the culmination of the Lords plan in Revelation. Im sure thats not a view many ppl hold, but it sure feels like it, imho. Thank you for the link. I'll refer ppl i know to it. Wish more ppl were interested in the truth.