READER SUMMARY

This post is taken from an article of mine published in Clinical Trials Arena, October 10, 2017. The title is “Advanced Therapies: Patient-Centric Heaven or Supply Chain Hell?”

The article calls out the dangerous flaws in the supply chain for products derived from biologic (living things) materials. The example used is CAR T (advanced) therapy, a gene modified cell therapy, first approved by FDA in August 2017, to treat rare blood cancers. Following a deep dive into the supply chain issues, it concludes that these therapies have a very similar side effect profile to the SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables, such as neurological toxicities and cytokine release syndrome. Then it asks the question “are these one and the same technology?”

In other words, were the COVID injections a rebranding of CAR T therapies that were not selling, to massively increase the market potential (aka $$$).

Advanced Therapies: Patient-Centric Heaven or Supply Chain Hell?