INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
15h

All designed to obfuscate...Ironically, the very medications are supposedly giving people cognitive dissonance...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
12h

I think a Trialsite news article you wrote in 2022 is relevant, linked in here, but unfortunately it’s behind a paywall. If these therapies actually worked well, wouldn’t we be hearing more success stories? https://hedleyrees.substack.com/p/gene-therapyis-it-really-a-sound

Both Robert Malone and Toby Rogers do not appear to view gene therapies positively

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/when-is-mrna-not-really-mrna

https://tobyrogers.substack.com/p/nearly-everything-that-weve-been

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Hedley Rees and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture