Cell and gene therapies in context

The best place to start is probably the organisation set up to promote the adoption and growth of cell and gene therapies in the UK—the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult.

This is an explanation on the CGTC website, titled What are cell and gene therapies?:

“Cell Therapy

Cell therapy uses cultivated cells which have been genetically modified to address a specific genetic condition. Cells cultivated under carefully controlled conditions are introduced to the patient and contain vital genetic information to induce the required therapeutic effect.

Cells can be acquired from an individual patient whose cells are processed and re-administered into the patient, known as autologous cell therapy. In some instances, the cells may have been adapted from donor cells. This is known as allogeneic cell therapy.

Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a new-age treatment, it works by changing a patient’s DNA on a cellular level either with treatments inside the body (in vivo) or outside the body (ex vivo). Many of these treatments use therapeutic viruses, which are engineered to induce changes in a patient’s cells.

Research into Cell and Gene Therapy becomes real for patients when breakthroughs translate into the manufacture of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs). These new medicines treat genetic diseases at the source by affecting changes in their tissue, cells, or DNA with the potential to provide an effective ‘once only’ treatment to alleviate severe disease.”

Have to be honest with you…

Being honest, and reminding you I’m qualified as a production engineer, not a scientist, I’m still a bit confused. Both seem to involve genetic modification of human cells to address a particular health condition. It would be great if any scientists reading this can explain the difference :O).

Anyway, what we can take away from the definitions is that: “Research into Cell and Gene Therapy becomes real for patients when breakthroughs translate into the manufacture of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs).”

So what are ATMPs?

ATMPs in the EU and UK

ATMPs have been given a special regulatory designation in EU, and UK as it maintains parity with the EU post-Brexit.

The legal and regulatory framework for ATMPs was established by the EU Commission in 2007 (Regulation EC No. 1394/2007) and first applied in December 2008. One of its requirement was to set up a Committee for Advanced Therapies.

These are its rules: CAT Rules of Procedure, and work plan CAT Work Plan 2022.

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

This is what I’m thinking. Are the SARS-CoV-2 injections in the ATMP category? If so, then the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and UKs Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) should have been applying Regulation EC.1394/2007 to approval of the jabs.

That’s because the reason ATMPs were given a special regulatory designation was down to the unknown nature of the entire territory of gene modifying products.

SARS-CoV-2 injections are gene therapies, so they must be ATMPs

We already know SARS-CoV-2 injections are gene therapies, as confirmed by UK Government in an announcement in March on a Government grant of £15.9 million awarded to lipid producer Croda: Government to provide shot in the arm for West Midlands vaccine manufacturing facility, commenting:

“lipids are an essential component in COVID vaccines as well as ‘other’ gene therapies”

That clinches it then—EU/UK did not apply the regulations for SARS-CoV-2 injections that should have been applied—that’s my take on it anyway.

Even if there was no time during the ‘emergency’, why aren’t they doing it now?

Bear with me

There’s more to come as I research this further. In the meantime, feel free to comment if you can add anything.

