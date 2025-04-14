Share

Do you believe a fix is possible?

As a subscriber to Inside Pharma, you may be rather skeptical of the pharmaceutical system ever being fixed, and who would blame you.

This is me talking about it in 2011, when my first book for Wiley was published:

I raised a red flag then on the deep issues within the pharmaceutical supply chain. It is 450 pages that cover every aspect of the pharmaceutical system you could think of. That included outlining the risks and uncertainties that could potentially harm and even killing patients.

This time it’s personal

The book sold in over 35 countries, with the US #1. UK #2 and India #3.

However, the number sold was less than 2,000, so it made little to no impact on the industry’s love affair with patented molecules.

Then, during 2023, Wiley asked if I would be prepared to write a second book for them, and this is the result:

Available for pre-order in the US Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain.

You will notice the price is $109. That is because Wiley is an academic publisher and if you think education is expensive, try ignorance, as the saying goes.

This is from Chapter 17, the final chapter:

“If I were to be asked about my purpose in writing this book, I would have spoken about professional frustration with a system that, in my opinion, has lost its way. While still maintaining a positive view of the future, experiences of the past have reinforced a steely determination to keep calling for root and branch change in the pharmaceutical supply chain and the industry that created it.”

If anyone would like to know more about the COVID supply chain and how things should have work to keep patients safe, why not check out:

Regards,

Hedley