What exactly is going on at MHRA? Should UK citizens be concerned?
Too true they should - Parliament must know UK medicines aren't being regulated
MHRA—the good guys have left, replaced by civil servants
In this post earlier in the week, we had discussion on leavers from MHRA—the ones I knew personally, all now consultants to the industry or joined Big Pharma. Check it out here:
Experts have been leaving MHRA in droves—Join me in learning who, and the consequences!
It begins:
“I’ve written about the v…