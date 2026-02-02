INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melinda G Gladstone's avatar
Melinda G Gladstone
4h

WHY? Look at all the billions of dollars that would be lost and millions of lives SAVED by not getting the jab! Now, they cannot have THAT happen!!!

Reply
Share
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
3h

Why did'nt the FDA post warnings, stop them and protect ppl against this?

Are they all paid off? Are the all on the big pharma payment plan?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Hedley Rees and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hedley Rees · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture