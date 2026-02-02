FDA Form 483 Frequently Asked Questions FDA website, says:

Q: When is an FDA Form 483 issued?

“A: An FDA Form 483 is issued to firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts. FDA investigators are trained to ensure that each observation noted on the FDA Form 483 is clear, specific and significant. Observations are made when in the investigator’s judgment, conditions or practices observed would indicate that any food, drug, device or cosmetic has been adulterated or is being prepared, packed, or held under conditions whereby it may become adulterated or rendered injurious to health.

Q: What is the purpose of an FDA Form 483?

A: The FDA Form 483 notifies the company’s management of objectionable conditions. At the conclusion of an inspection, the FDA Form 483 is presented and discussed with the company’s senior management. Companies are encouraged to respond to the FDA Form 483 in writing with their corrective action plan and then implement that corrective action plan expeditiously.”

Here is an example from a manufacturer of the SARS-CoV-2 injections drug substance (spike protein):

This FDA 483 was issued to Rentschler Biopharma, a German CDMO [contract development and manufacturing organisation] cited by the FDA in February 2022:

This is the Form 483

“Observation 1

On February 1 2022, we (WS and JM) observed the simulated fill process (b). There is no RPM specification for the pump nor is there documentation of the RPM setting…the process is not controlled to an established specification.

Furthermore, the cap with liner applied to the treaded drug substance bottle post filling operation is by hand without a known torque. The manufactures recommended bottle cap torque of [redacted] Nm is not applied to assure an integral seal, with the process not controlled to an established specification.”

This is a gross contravention of good manufacturing practice

Observation 2

Cleaned and pending use ([redacted] have rings of discoloration below the top of the (b)l..J) assembly. You indicated that the root cause of the (b) <4 > discoloration is unknown, with no formal risk assessment or corrective action to address the discoloration.

Observation 3

Laboratory procedures or testing to assure compliance with established specifications and standards is not available. Specifically, a Standard operation procedure Doc No.: RL-TP.00048, Prufung auf Bakterien-Endotoxin: Kinctic Turbidmetrischer Test/resti ng on Bacterial Endotoxins: Kinetic Turbidimetric Test, Rev 14 describes the overall facility approach for drug substance in-process control and release testing, with no time limit for endotoxin testing.” [https://substack.com/@geoffpain ?]

There are 6 more observations, all of which raise serious questions relating to the safety of these injecions manufacturied by Rentschler Biopharma.

Feel free to click on the link above to see all the observations, the names of the inspectors, who clearly are experts in their respective fields, and the responsible person in charge: Dr Christian Schetter, Chief Scientific Officer.

Imagine if this were the manufacturer of your new car…

…would you want to fire it up and get on the road with it?

Why was no action taken?

From FDA website above:

“Companies are encouraged to respond to the FDA Form 483 in writing with their corrective action plan and then implement that corrective action plan expeditiously.”

That couldn’t have happened, otherwise the site would have stopped producing for a minimum of 6 - 12 months, probably much longer…

…why not get the FDA inspectors to present their FDA 483 evidence in front of a judge???

Leave a comment