“CRISPR gene editing is a revolutionary technology that allows for precise, targeted modifications to the DNA of living organisms. Developed from a natural defense mechanism found in bacteria, CRISPR-Cas9 is the most commonly used system, that allows "cutting" of DNA at specific locations and either delete, modify, or insert genetic material. This technology has transformed fields such as genetics, medicine, and agriculture, offering potential treatments for genetic disorders, advancements in crop engineering, and research into the fundamental workings of life. However, its ethical implications and potential unintended consequences have sparked significant debate.”

In other words, it is genetic engineering of crops, and even more importantly, of human DNA. This is taken from the Wikipedia article:

“Repeated sequences

The discovery of clustered DNA repeats took place independently in three parts of the world. The first description of what would later be called CRISPR is from Osaka University researcher Yoshizumi Ishino and his colleagues in 1987. They accidentally cloned part of a CRISPR sequence together with the "iap" gene(isozyme conversion of alkaline phosphatase) from their target genome, that of Escherichia coli. The organization of the repeats was unusual. Repeated sequences are typically arranged consecutively, without interspersing different sequences. They did not know the function of the interrupted clustered repeats.”

CRISPR was used for the SARS-CoV-2 injections

Today, there is massive investment in the potential success of CRISPR, which is effectively genetic engineering. That investment is wrapped up exclusively in CAR T therapies. Find out more here:

As I keep saying, I am not a scientist, and am so glad that is the case. If you read on in the Wikipedia coverage, it smacks of scientists playing games with human biology. The net effect is that they have produced absolutely nothing. All they have is vague theory on how CRISPR could be applied in the real world…

…yet Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca deployed the experimental technology in human clinical trials WITHOUT any consideration of the practical safety and difficulties in manufacturing at full scale for billions of doses.

I will leave it there for now, for subscribers to digest. More to come later.

