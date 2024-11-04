What is CRISPR and why is it crucially important to know about it?
Scientist been dabbling with it for years, then SARS-CoV-2 injections emerge...
What is CRISPR?
This is from Wikipedia:
“CRISPR gene editing is a revolutionary technology that allows for precise, targeted modifications to the DNA of living organisms. Developed from a natural defense mechanism found in bacteria, CRISPR-Cas9 is the most commonly used system, that allows "cutting" of DNA at specific locations and either delete, modify, or insert genetic material. This technology has transformed fields such as genetics, medicine, and agriculture, offering potential treatments for genetic disorders, advancements in crop engineering, and research into the fundamental workings of life. However, its ethical implications and potential unintended consequences have sparked significant debate.”
Did you know this?
In other words, it is genetic engineering of crops, and even more importantly, of human DNA. This is taken from the Wikipedia article:
“Repeated sequences
The discovery of clustered DNA repeats took place independently in three parts of the world. The first description of what would later be called CRISPR is from Osaka University researcher Yoshizumi Ishino and his colleagues in 1987. They accidentally cloned part of a CRISPR sequence together with the "iap" gene(isozyme conversion of alkaline phosphatase) from their target genome, that of Escherichia coli. The organization of the repeats was unusual. Repeated sequences are typically arranged consecutively, without interspersing different sequences. They did not know the function of the interrupted clustered repeats.”
It began in 1987!
CRISPR was used for the SARS-CoV-2 injections
Today, there is massive investment in the potential success of CRISPR, which is effectively genetic engineering. That investment is wrapped up exclusively in CAR T therapies. Find out more here:
Were the SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables a rebranding of CAR T gene therapies that weren’t selling?
As I keep saying, I am not a scientist, and am so glad that is the case. If you read on in the Wikipedia coverage, it smacks of scientists playing games with human biology. The net effect is that they have produced absolutely nothing. All they have is vague theory on how CRISPR could be applied in the real world…
…yet Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca deployed the experimental technology in human clinical trials WITHOUT any consideration of the practical safety and difficulties in manufacturing at full scale for billions of doses.
I will leave it there for now, for subscribers to digest. More to come later.
Morning Hedley
Always like to go to your friend, Ray Perkins who explains that the number of human genes (<20,000) outnumber the functional proteins they produce (~2,000,000). If they hit one gene to alter a protein with cell and gene therapy, they have no idea the effects they will get as it will be multifactorial. Simply, it is like the NSAIDs that act on prostaglandin to reduce inflammation, but the prostaglandins are gastro-protective – reduce them, many get an ulcer.
Also if you see what Dr JJ Couey (Biologist) states re the Covid genetic therapies,"giving an intramuscular injection of any combination of substances with the intention of augmenting the immune system is dumb. Implying that the incredibly irreducibly complex immune system is sufficiently understood that they can augment this system by injecting a genetic signal in a toxic envelope is audacious, crazy, and extraordinary. The result will be to make your biology behave differently and confuse your immune system".
(Transfection = a process by which foreign nucleic acids are delivered into a eukaryotic cell to modify the host cell's genetic makeup). "They lie - telling people that we have this mastery of transfection that we do not have is arrogant and a fundamental attack on humanity".
They also forgot to tell the billions of people that CRISPR is known to delete/cut/insert 100s of unintended (I use that word conservatively) parts of the DNA too.
PS sorry if that bombshell was going to be disclosed in your next substack Hedley 😉