Project Orbis

This is it taken from the FDA website:

FDA takes first action under new international collaboration with Australia and Canada designed to provide a framework for concurrent review of cancer therapies, approving treatment for patients with endometrial carcinoma

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is announcing Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE). Project Orbis provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology drugs among its international partners. Under this project, the FDA, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Health Canada collaboratively reviewed applications for two oncology drugs, allowing for simultaneous decisions in all three countries.”

Why just Oncology (cancer) Drugs?

You may be wondering why it is only Oncology drugs that are receiving such special treatment. As a critical thinker, you’d be right to consider that prospect. You may also be puzzled as to why only three regulatory agencies took part initially - US, Australia and Canada. Didn’t all three countries do COVID to death? Another question that may spring to mind is if they can do this for one class of drug, why not every drug? Cancer is a horrible disease, but we are talking about rare occurrences here in niche indications.

There are the six figure $$$ prices - will healthcare systems be able to afford them?

UKs MHRA Jumped on Board in 2021

Below we learn that UKs MHRA joined the project:

UK medicines regulator issues its first authorisation under Project Orbis

“A post-surgery treatment for lung cancer will be the first to receive an authorisation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) under Project Orbis - only four months after the agency joined the scheme in January 2021.

Osimertinib (Tagrisso), a medicine made by AstraZeneca, is a licensed treatment for patients with mid and later stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who test positive for a specific gene mutation called EGFR. EGFR mutations occur in approximately 12%* of lung cancer patients. The licence has now been extended to include a new population of patients in early-stage disease. The extended licence offers a novel treatment option for these patients, after their cancer has been surgically removed, in an area of significant unmet need.”

Then another one:

MHRA authorises monoclonal antibody treatment, Jemperli, to be used with chemotherapy for endometrial cancer

“Jemperli has been authorised through Project Orbis, a global partnership between the MHRA, the Therapeutics Goods Administration in Australia, Health Canada, the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore, Swissmedic, Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária in Brazil and Israel’s Ministry of Health, coordinated by the US Food and Drug Administration. This programme reviews and approves promising cancer drugs, helping patients to access treatments more quickly.”

All countries are jumping on board!!!

The public needs to know much more about Project Orbis, since biologic product (which is what they are) supply chains can be dangerous if not properly managed from beginning to end.

Do please comment as this is very serious.

Leave a comment

Share