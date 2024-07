[This is Chapter 1 of What Patients Need to Know About: Pharmaceutical Supply Chains, by Hedley Rees]

Who is this book for?

This book is for the enlightenment of patients. So, if you were, are, or could be a patient, this book is for you.

From now on, I’m speaking to you, the patient.

Prescription and over-the-counter drugs (drugs from here on) are the s…