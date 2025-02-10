Share

It begins with an internet search to ask the questions

What is the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA)?

The History on the website tells us:

“In May 2012, before the 65th World Health Assembly in Geneva, more than 30 medicines regulatory authorities participated in a seminar promoted by Brazil aimed at stimulating a debate among health officials and the diplomatic community on how to improve cooperation among medicines regulatory authorities.”

What readers may not know is that the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) harmonised regulations globally from the 1990s onwards:

“The birth of ICH took place at a meeting in April 1990, hosted by EFPIA in Brussels. Representatives of the regulatory agencies and industry associations of Europe, Japan and the US met, primarily, to plan an International Conference but the meeting also discussed the wider implications and terms of reference of ICH.”

So, question #1 - why did the World Health Organisation (WHO), set up a duplicate and illegitimate, regulatory body in 2012?

Question #2 - why did nearly every regulatory body in the world join up to it?

Question #3 - why did the CEO of the MHRA, Ian Hudson, who later joined the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2019, become the first Chair of the duplicate body, in 2016?

Question #4 - why is the Executive Director at EMA the current Chair of ICMRA?:

“The Chair of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA) is Ms Emer Cooke. Emer Cooke began her mandate as ICMRA Chair on 16 November 2020.

She has over 30 years of experience in international regulatory affairs, with more than 18 of these in leadership roles. Before taking up her current role, she was the Director responsible for all medical product-related regulatory activities at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva between November 2016 and November 2020.

Ms Cooke worked at EMA between 2002 and 2016, holding various positions including Head of Inspections and Head of International Affairs. Prior to that, she was Principal Administrator in the Pharmaceuticals Unit of the European Commission between 1998 and 2002, with responsibility for inspections, international activities and legislative initiatives.

The WHO is self-appointed too, writing its own regulations

The WHO also has no official legitimacy when it comes to the regulation of medicines. Yet, it has been writing its own version of regulations for many years now, especially in relation to DNA vaccines:

Here we have the WHOs “Guidelines for assuring the quality and nonclinical

safety evaluation of DNA vaccines”.

If we go to the official regulator for the EU, EMA, we see that DNA vaccines have not moved passed a concept paper which was penned in 2012:

Concept paper on guidance for DNA vaccines

It states:

“However, it is stated in Directive 2009/120/EC that "gene therapy medicinal products shall not include vaccines against infectious diseases", and although some principles and requirements of gene therapy apply, the guidance provided in the current gene transfer guideline does not address specific aspects relevant for a DNA vaccine against infectious disease.”

Now, isn’t that interesting!

The European Medicines Agency does not accept that gene therapy can be used as vaccines against infectious disease.

So, why are they being used in the EU and UK?

Joining up the dots

If you haven’t begun to join the dots up yet, this is what it seems like to me, although I could be wrong of course:

Ian Hudson set up and Chaired the ICMRA in 2016 while he was still MHRA CEO, but under Gates’ direction. Hudson was also UK delegate to the highly influential scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency’s Management Board, CHMP, later becoming its vice chair. That gave Gates carte blanche to begin capturing MHRA and EMA, inserting the WHO into the loop, working with Ms Emer Cooke while at the WHO, when she held this role:

“[Ms Emer Cooke] was the Director responsible for all medical product-related regulatory activities at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva between November 2016 and November 2020.”

Hudson left his CEO role at MHRA in 2019, to become Senior Advisor, Integrated Development for the BMGF, (link not found). That gave him a foot in enough camps to complete the infiltration under the leadership of Gates and his connection with Fauci et al. The missing piece was for Gates and Fauci to invoke its last remaining self appointed regulator of medicines that wasn't - the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The mechanism is unclear, at least to me, as to how CDC managed to elbow its way in to the process of medicines approval that has historically been FDA territory, based on the Code of Federal Regulations Title 21.

CFR 21 gives FDA all the powers it needs to stop this whole SARS-CoV-2 injections nightmare.

The evidence already exists within FDA.

Don’t underestimate the power of the FDA

Despite all the detractors of US FDA during COVID, it remains the only regulatory authority in the world with highly skilled and experienced teams of inspectors that leave no stone unturned when they turn up at a manufacturing facility.

They have been working the whole time, albeit those at the top of FDA (Peter Marks) have been ignoring their worrying findings. You may think I’m being sycophantic here, but it is 100% true.

My FOI request to the FDA should help explain

Wyeth BioPharma is the manufacturer of the Pfizer/BioNTech covid injections, code named BNT162b2. It is a US-based company and its inspection record is available on the FDA website. I submitted a FOIA from my company PharmaFlow. This is a link to the FDAs reply: Inspection at FEI Number 1222181, Wyeth BioPharma Division of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. This is the full report:

Take a look at the screen shots of the first three of 12 inspector’s observations (bear in mind that an ‘observation’ relates to a serious manufacturing non-compliance).

Please ignore the redacted bits, because they are not material:

If you want to read more, the FDA 483 (Inspection Report) begins at page 60, under OBJECTIONABLE CONDITIONS AND MANAGEMENT RESPONSE Observations listed on form FDA 483.

If you scroll through the EIR, it does not require a brain the size of a planet to work out that this establishment was way, way out of control:

The inspectors are listed, by name, and area of expertise. As professionals, I’m sure they would stand by their evidence in a court of law.

Part II coming soon.

