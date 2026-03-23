Wiley book on pharmaceutical supply chains

In 2010, I opened a book on pharmaceutical supply chains with a modest preface about a 3 a.m. Blackberry email from a Wiley editor asking whether the industry was ready for a serious treatment of “supply chain management in the drug industry.” Talking about logistics and manufacturing in the same breath as cutting‑edge science was still mildly eccentric in many boardrooms. Supply chain was what happened after the “real work” of drug discovery and clinical development was done.

Sixteen years and several crises later, it is obvious that we were looking at the symptoms, not the root cause. What I framed then as a problem of poor operational design and siloed regulation turns out to be anchored in something more fundamental: the way we write and enforce pharmaceutical patent law, particularly broad compound claims and the ecosystem of evergreening tactics that surround them.

If policymakers want medicines that are both affordable and reliably available, tinkering with supply chain “resilience” while leaving compound‑claim patent law untouched is a category error.

From patient value chains to monopoly value chains

Over the past decade, a sizeable literature has documented how originator firms build “patent thickets” around successful products and engage in “product hopping” to extend exclusivity. A single drug may be protected not only by a core compound patent but by dozens or hundreds of follow‑on patents on salts, polymorphs, formulations, dosage regimens, delivery devices, and marginal modifications—making generic entry legally hazardous long after the original patent has expired.

These debates are usually framed as questions of price, innovation incentives and competition law. But they have a less discussed, and arguably more insidious, impact on how supply chains themselves are configured. When the legal system grants very broad, long‑lasting rights over a compound and tolerates layers of follow‑on protection around trivial changes, it sends a clear message to corporate strategists: your primary asset is the legal fortress, not the physical system that gets product to patients. The rational response is to optimise for financial returns on exclusivity rather than for robustness, transparency and redundancy in manufacturing and distribution.

In other words, our current patent regime does not just create monopoly prices; it creates monopoly value chains—narrow, opaque, and structurally fragile.

How compound patents shape brittle supply architectures

Consider the design choices a monopoly holder faces once a blockbuster is de‑risked. With 10–15 years of commercial runway—often extended further through evergreening—the dominant boardroom questions become: How do we maximise net present value? How aggressively can we price? How do we delay generic entry? Capital‑light models, asset divestments and heavy reliance on contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) become the default. Supply chains stretch across continents, often with single points of failure hidden several tiers down.

Why invest in local or regional redundancy when the legal system has given you de facto exclusivity and little credible threat of near‑term competition? So long as the monopoly holds, the commercial pain of a fragile supply chain is tolerable; it is externalised onto patients and health systems. We see the results in oncology bottlenecks, biologics manufacturing squeezes, and recurrent shortages of medicines that have long since repaid their R&D costs but remain locked in brittle architectures. This is not an operational accident. It is the predictable outcome of giving companies monopoly control over molecules while imposing almost no positive obligations about how those molecules must be produced and supplied.

Regulatory reform is not enough without patent reform

Legislators and regulators have started to move. The EU has agreed a cap of 11 years on combined regulatory protection periods. Competition authorities and health economists increasingly frame patent reform as an anti‑monopoly and public‑health issue, not a niche concern of IP lawyers.

But none of this yet squarely confronts the role of broad compound claims in shaping supply chains. You can tighten regulatory oversight of manufacturing, exhort companies to diversify suppliers, even subsidise domestic production—but if the underlying patent framework still encourages long, thick layers of monopoly over individual compounds, corporate rationality will keep pulling in the opposite direction. We have, in effect, written a legal code that tells companies: build the thinnest viable supply chain you can get away with while your exclusivity lasts; the law will protect your margins even if your network fails.

What a different patent settlement could look like

If patent law is, in practice, a design tool for how value chains are built, reform must be explicit about supply‑chain outcomes—not just price and innovation. Four directions deserve serious consideration.

Rebalance from molecule patents to process patents .

The current fixation on broad compound claims has a coherent alternative with a working precedent. When the WTO’s TRIPS Agreement was negotiated in 1994, it required member states to make patents available for both products and processes. That flexibility matters. India’s Patents Act, as amended in 2005, deployed it with striking effect: Section 3(d) bars patents on new forms of known substances unless they demonstrate significantly enhanced therapeutic efficacy—explicitly targeting incremental reformulation as an evergreening route.

This was confirmed by India’s Supreme Court in 2013, when Novartis failed to patent a revised form of imatinib, the leukaemia drug sold as Gleevec. Indian generic manufacturers, unencumbered by the compound claim, built robust domestic supply chains; imatinib became available at a fraction of Western prices. The lesson for UK and EU legislators is not to replicate Indian pharmaceutical policy wholesale, but to recognise that TRIPS permits exactly the structural choice they have been reluctant to make: reward patents on novel, non-obvious manufacturing processes rather than on molecules themselves. Process patents incentivise innovation where it most benefits supply chains—in how drugs are made—without granting effective ownership of a chemical entity for a generation.

Narrower, better‑justified compound claims .

Where compound claims are granted, rights should be tied to high standards of plausibility and sufficiency, including evidence that the invention can be reliably manufactured at scale under real‑world conditions. The broader the claim, the stronger the data burden.

Hard limits on evergreening and thickets .

Statutory caps on the number of enforceable patents per product, combined with requirements for genuine technical advance in follow‑on claims, would cut away much of the dead wood in current portfolios. Competition authorities should be empowered to treat dense, strategically layered portfolios as presumptively anti‑competitive absent clear public‑interest justifications.

Conditional exclusivity tied to supply obligations .

If society grants a firm a time‑limited monopoly over a medicine, it should expect more than price exploitation. Exclusivity periods could be modulated based on objective supply‑chain metrics: geographic spread of qualified manufacturing sites, transparency of key network nodes, record of avoiding preventable shortages. Persistent failure could trigger compulsory licensing or accelerated competitor entry, just as safety failures trigger regulatory sanctions.

These ideas will be resisted. Industry will warn of “chilling innovation,” even as it quietly spends more on share buy‑backs and marketing than on genuine early‑stage research. But the alternative is to continue pretending that legal rights over molecules are somehow separate from the physical networks that make those molecules useful to patients.

A call to treat supply chains as a constitutional issue

The rules that govern who may own a molecule, on what terms and for how long, are not technicalities. They are the constitutional law of our medicine’s infrastructure.

If we write those rules to reward maximal exclusivity with minimal obligations, we will continue to get exactly what we have today: high prices, fragile global networks, periodic crises, and a public that increasingly mistrusts the system. If we instead write them to balance genuine, evidence‑backed innovation incentives with duties of robust, transparent supply, we have a chance to build a pharmaceutical system that behaves less like a financialised monopoly and more like critical national infrastructure.

The next wave of patent and pharmaceutical legislation in the US, UK and EU can either paper over symptoms with modest exclusivity tweaks or confront the central design flaw: compound‑claim patent law that grants vast power over molecules without commensurate responsibility for how those molecules reach patients. India demonstrated, operating under the same TRIPS framework available to us, that a different settlement is legally and practically achievable.

The history of the past 16 years suggests that incrementalism has failed. It is time to be radical about the right things.

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