INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Timothy Winey's avatar
Timothy Winey
20h

Obama destroyed property rights and by extension, the US Constitution by switching from first to invent to first to file. Only a Commie could dream up such a legal abortion. https://ipwatchdog.com/2016/12/14/obama-anti-patent-bias-destruction-legacy/

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