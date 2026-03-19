When “Sterile” Medicine Isn’t Really Sterile
U.S. FDA reports deeply concerning inspection results at a pharma contract manufacturer
This is a follow-on from a recent INSIDE PHARMA article below:
It asserts that:
“Over three decades, pharma has outsourced vast chunks of development and manufacturing to a thin tier of CDMOs and CMOs, (contract development and manufacturing organisations) while investors applauded “asset‑light” models and variable cost structures.”
Could it be that investors will begin to re-evaluate the asset-light models in light of what we read in the article?
Let’s dig a bit deeper into a topical example from the CDMO/CMO world, while introducing a concept known as Unforeseen Post-Contractual Moral Hazard.
Contract Manufacturers (CDMOs/CMOs) and Unforeseen Post-Contractual Moral Hazard
What the outsourcing of assets and competencies did not take account of was something known as Moral Hazard
What Is Moral Hazard?
Merriam-Webster defines moral hazard as