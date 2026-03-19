This is a follow-on from a recent INSIDE PHARMA article below:

It asserts that:

“Over three decades, pharma has outsourced vast chunks of development and manufacturing to a thin tier of CDMOs and CMOs, (contract development and manufacturing organisations) while investors applauded “asset‑light” models and variable cost structures.”

Could it be that investors will begin to re-evaluate the asset-light models in light of what we read in the article?

Let’s dig a bit deeper into a topical example from the CDMO/CMO world, while introducing a concept known as Unforeseen Post-Contractual Moral Hazard.

Contract Manufacturers (CDMOs/CMOs) and Unforeseen Post-Contractual Moral Hazard

What the outsourcing of assets and competencies did not take account of was something known as Moral Hazard

What Is Moral Hazard?

Merriam-Webster defines moral hazard as