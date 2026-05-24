INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

The FDA is a 100% risk to humanity. Never trusting this horrendous, fake agency.

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Alison Conley's avatar
Alison Conley
1h

I read last week that Vinay Prasad is no longer head of biologics at FDA. It sounds like he was removed for political reasons. I read he blocked a number of gene therapies from going to market including a gene therapy for flu from Moderna. As a result Pharma has had a challenging year financially because as you mentioned there’s nothing new coming down the pipeline. It sounds like the next individual who heads up CBER will likely be more accommodating to Pharma. An mRNA vaccine for the flu sounds pretty scary when you consider the damage from the Covid shots.

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