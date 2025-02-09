[First posted August 2022]

The gold rush carries on apace

There are so many questions to be answered on the safety, efficacy, and quality of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA jabs. Who would blame you for believing that those two companies will be keeping their heads down until the dust clears.

Not a bit of it! Roll up, roll up for the next excursion into fantasy land, and save yourself $1,100 in the process!:

The strapline for the ‘Summit’ goes:

Leveraging non-Coding RNAs to Establish the Next Wave of RNA Therapeutics

So, from vaccines, they move on to therapeutics. They’ll be planning on knocking them up in six or nine months, or quicker if the regulators let them, which they are fixing as we read.

Genetic vaccines were also on the go while the world was fighting C19

Here we have Pfizer, Moderna, little old BioNTech…and AstraZeneca featuring on the front page. This ‘Summit’ was the second to be held during C19:

The Lead Partner is ThermoFisher Scientific, “the world leader in serving science”, watch the video to learn what that means.

ThermoFisher Scientific is a major supplier of goods and services to gene therapy companies (and the broader category of advancecd therapy medicinal products (ATMPs)).

Success of these gene therapy vaccines means success for the plethora of service providers to them.

Then we have the conference organisers for advanced therapy medicinal products:

“Advanced Therapies Europe is THE event in the advanced therapies calendar where Europe remains the number one priority, curated specifically for those who are in, or wish to enter the European market.

The Europe cell and gene therapy market by revenue is expected to rise at a CAGR of over roughly 23% during the period 2021-2026. This promises ample opportunity for growth, and across the two days at Advanced Therapies Europe we will offer both insight and inspiration to help you plan a successful year ahead.”

The AGENDA is full of ‘opportunites.’

After PUB & PINTS the evening before, there’s two days of the same people all presenting to each other on a range of topics the organiser had dreamt up, to spark the delegate’s interest.

Are you getting it yet?

Big pharma outsourced its drug development, manufacturing and distribution assets in the 1980s and 1990s. That led to the valley of death, followed by the patent cliff. In a nutshell, they couldn’t develop new drug anymore.

Big pharma companies also dropped products once they became out-of-patent. The profit margins were too small!!!

What about the patients dependent on them? Who cares, I hear them thin g.

Now all they have left today are gene modified cell therapies with a massive FDA Black Box warning due to side effects.

Not only are big pharma companies in mega danger. All their contractors, suppliers, wholesalers, third-party logistics providers et al won’t get paid if big pharma goes down - so they colluded to ignore pharmaceutical law that applies to safe drug development. The result was warp speed ‘law’ and the rest we now know.

