A thought struck me earlier this week

Subscribers know I’ve been 40+ years Inside Pharma and I have a long memory. I recalled a period when some of the heavyweights of Big Pharma company executive leadership disappeared off to Silicon Valley, for pastures new.

Sir Andrew Witty is one of them, here on the UK Government website:

“Biography

Sir Andrew Witty was the BIS Lead Non-Executive until February 2014.

Andrew became CEO of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in May 2008. Before this he held a variety of roles within the company both in the UK and overseas before being appointed President of GSK Europe and joining GSK’s Corporate Executive Team in 2003.

Andrew has served in numerous advisory roles to governments around the world including South Africa, Singapore, China and the UK. Andrew is also President of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations and the Chancellor of the University of Nottingham.”

This is Sir Andrew Witty’s Bio Since Then

This is taken from a World Economic Forum(WEF) article I found in checking into what he is up since:

“Sir Andrew Witty was named president, UnitedHealth Group, in November 2019, in addition to his role as chief executive officer of Optum. As UnitedHealth Group president, Sir Andrew is responsible for enterprise business strategy formulation, enterprise business development and partnerships, and oversight of enterprise research and development and clinical capacities.

Witty was named executive vice president, UnitedHealth Group, and chief executive officer, Optum, in March 2018. He is also a member of the Office of the Chief Executive and previously served as a UnitedHealth Group company director.

From 2008 to 2017, Witty was chief executive officer and a director of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). He joined GSK in 1985, and prior to being named CEO, served as president of GSK Europe….

…he is an advisor to 8VC and Hatteras Venture Partners, as well as to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

This is the 8VC Team

This is Hatteras Venture Partner

This is Bill Gates’ latest project

“Philanthropic Partnership Launches New Initiative Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance, the Third-Leading Cause of Death Globally, By Fast-Tracking Discovery of New Treatments”

[Note: you couldn’t make this up, even if you were J. K. Rowling]

Returning to Sir Andrew Witty

“As president of UnitedHealth Group (UHG), Witty will oversee enterprise business strategy formulation, enterprise business development and partnerships and oversight of enterprise research and development and clinical capacities in addition to his responsibilities as Optum chief executive officer.”

Many of you will know that Sir Andrew Witty succeeded the late Brian Thompson, who was cruelly shot dead in Manhattan.

I can only assume that police investigations are still ongoing.

Then we have Sir Andrew’s private healthcare group Optum , based in the US.

This is the UK subsidiary:

“Optum UK uses advanced analytics, digital products and advisory services to help make health and care systems work better for everyone.”

“Optum has been involved in the UK healthcare arena since 2002 helping clinicians deliver high quality, cost-effective healthcare and improve the lives and wellbeing of patients.”

“Our team is clinically led, only focused on health and care. We have a wealth of practical real-world experience running and supporting health and care systems globally.”

That was a lot to take in!

All that above was a lot to take in for me, and you may feel the same. As I absorb exactly how this fits into the SARS-CoV-2 scam, it’s a wee bit early to continue for now.

Maybe you would kindly input something on the above, by sharing your thoughts in a comment?

Finally, a MUST WATCH:

A Day of Reflection: The Covishield Scandal (2025) | Oracle Films

It is a heartbreaking watch, to see the impact these jabs have had on innocent people’s lives and the gross indifference of the lawyers and politicians to such a heinous crime.

Regards,

Hedley

Leave a comment

Share