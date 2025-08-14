INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
2m

Sounds like another Witty (Whitty) not able to live up to their name...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4m

Another turd that needs flushing along with BMGF.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture