[Note: This may seem somewhat tame for subscribers to INSIDE PHARMA, only this is aimed at a different audience - people who need simple facts to explain the 40-year brainwashing from Big Pharma and its cronies - the penny may drop, eventually]

Just posted this on Pathway to Prescriptions

Most of us are told a simple story: medicines are expensive because drug development is risky, time‑consuming, and entirely funded by heroic private companies taking enormous gambles on science that may never pay off. If they don’t charge high prices, the story goes, there will be no new drugs.

It is a compelling narrative. It is also, in important respects, incomplete — and the pharmaceutical industry has worked hard to keep it that way.

A significant share of the early work behind many important medicines is paid for by taxpayers, charities, and patients themselves. The rights to sell those medicines, however, almost always end up in private hands, protected by patents and exclusivity rules that can keep prices high and access restricted for years. The industry takes a substantial share of the reward. It has not always taken a proportionate share of the risk.

The official story: “We take the risk, so we set the price”

Pharmaceutical companies routinely quote eye‑watering figures for the cost of bringing a new medicine to market — numbers in the region of 1–2 billion per approved drug. Those figures bundle together the cost of failed trials, corporate overheads, marketing budgets, and a generous allowance for what the money could theoretically have earned if invested elsewhere. The methodology behind them has been contested by independent economists for decades, but the headline numbers persist — repeated in lobbying documents, press releases, and Parliamentary submissions with the confidence of established fact.

There is genuine risk. Many candidate drugs do fail. Companies that take a molecule from Phase 1 to approval do incur large costs along the way.

But that is only half the story. It starts far too late in the process.

The invisible funders: taxpayers, charities, and patients

A substantial share of the basic science underpinning new medicines is publicly funded. Governments, universities, and charities pay for the early‑stage work that:

Identifies biological targets

Understands disease pathways

Produces the first molecules that interact with them

One major analysis of US drug approvals found that public funding contributed to the science behind essentially every new drug approved over a ten‑year period. For cancer drugs specifically, public bodies put in tens of billions of dollars at the discovery and early‑development stages — the high‑risk, low‑glamour work that rarely appears in a company’s annual report.

Patients contribute too, often without realising it:

Through taxes that fund research councils and NHS clinical infrastructure

Through participation in publicly funded trials — their time, their data, their risk

Through paying, sometimes through rationed access and sometimes at very high cost, for the finished product

By the time a company runs late‑stage clinical trials, the public has already taken a large part of the early risk — scientific, financial, and ethical. What happens next is that the company acquires the rights, sets the price, and the same public pays agai

How patents and exclusivity flip the logic

Patents are temporary monopolies. They give the holder the right to stop others making or selling the same invention for a set period, usually 20 years from filing. In medicines, that monopoly is routinely extended — sometimes by a decade or more — through supplementary protection certificates, data exclusivity rules, and strategic tweaks to formulations or dosing that trigger fresh patent protection without meaningfully improving the medicine.

The industry describes this system as necessary to fund future innovation. What it also does is insulate companies from competition long after any reasonable return on genuine investment has been secured.

Nowhere is this more visible than in launch prices for cancer drugs and some rare‑disease treatments, where six‑figure annual price tags coexist with large public investments in the underlying science, and wher, for example, NICE and NHS England are routinely placed in the position of deciding which patients’ lives are worth the asking price.

The research gap: a feature, not a bug

If you follow the money, a pattern emerges in what doesn’t get developed:

Diseases that mainly affect people in low‑income countries

Conditions with small patient populations and limited ability to pay

New antibiotics, where good stewardship — using them sparingly — directly conflicts with the requirement to generate high sales volumes

In these areas, the commercial case often fails even when the medical case is overwhelming. The industry is candid about this: shareholder returns take precedence over unmet need when the two conflict. Companies are not charities, and they do not pretend to be.

But the consequences are serious. There are roughly 7,000 rare diseases. Approved treatments exist for fewer than 600 of them. The WHO’s list of neglected tropical diseases — conditions that kill and disable tens of millions of people each year — attracts a fraction of global pharmaceutical R&D spending. Progress on new antibiotics has stalled for a generation, while resistant bacteria continue to evolve.

Public and philanthropic funders step in where they can — but they rarely negotiate meaningful conditions on downstream pricing or access as a return for their investment. The result is a research ecosystem where patients in poorer countries, or with less commercially interesting conditions, remain systematically last in line. This is not mostly about individual company decisions. It is a structural consequence of a system that was designed to reward shareholders rather than serve patients.

Why this matters for Pathway to Prescriptions readers

Knowing who pays for drug development changes how certain debates look.

When you hear that high prices are needed to “recoup R&D costs”, it is reasonable to ask:

How much of that R&D was funded by governments, universities, or charities?

What level of return is being built into those headline cost figures?

How many years ago was the underlying science actually paid for?

When a life‑changing drug is rationed or refused on cost grounds by the NHS, it is worth asking how the price was set and why the public body that helped fund the underlying research has no meaningful say in the answer.

When some diseases languish without innovation for decades, it is rarely because the biology is uniquely hard. It is because the expected return on investment is low — and no systemic mechanism exists to correct for that.

None of this automatically means innovation should not be rewarded. It means that the conversation about “fair pricing” and “access” should start from an honest accounting of who has actually carried the risk. The pharmaceutical industry is very good at taking credit for the finished medicine. It is less forthcoming about how much of the journey was paid for by someone else.

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