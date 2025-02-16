Why are you suspicious there is a more sinister purposeful depopulation agenda?
Sticking my neck out
Sticking my neck out here you wonderful subscribers. I’m in an email chain with about 30 or so freedom fighters, including Andrew Bridgen, (the only Westminster MP speaking out), Neil Oliver (GB News), Nick Hudson (PANDA) and Kathy Gyngell (TCW), Clare Craig - and others you might know.
The dialogue is around whether there was a depopulation agenda behind the jabs, or was it a money making scam for Mr. Global, Bill Gates, and big pharma in general, as it has not been launching blockbuster drugs for many a year.
Depopulation?
The depopulation followers suggest that fraudulent DOD (US Dept. of Defense) contracts, BARDA/DARPA, and the PREP Act has been behind it all, in a bid to take over the world. What is your view on that? Feel free to suggest why you think it.
Money-making scam?
If you believe it was a money-making scam, with Bill Gates plc et al behind it, then the same applies—feel free to suggest why you think it.
Undecided?
If you are undecided, follow us here to see what’s turned up :O)
Sayin’ no more
I’m not going to say any more until we get some comments back. Hopefully we can begin a fruitful dialogue on the matter.
I don't think it needs to be either or it can be both. The Club of Rome originally pushed the too many humans message ( Limits to Growth) which has been repeated by 'Mr Vaccines' - Bill Gates. It just so happens that the COVID 19 vaccines are not the first ones to result in 'fertility issues' and why not make money whilst reducing the global population if you believe the future for humanity is yours to design and rule over - which they do.
See the extensive evidence I compiled for my Corona Investigative Committee presentation in July 2022 (I was on right after you, Hedley :-)
• "A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation": https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-mostly-peaceful-depopulation
Mistakes Were NOT Made:
• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-an-anthem
By now, everyone who has been documenting and shouting about the harms, deaths, contamination, and other dangerous production practices for YEARS now, only to be silenced, censored, smeared, and ignored per the standard Disinformation Playbook (https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/disinformation-playbook) is evidence enough that this is a criminal enterprise intent on achieving three aims:
1) Profit
2) Power
3) Democide
Five years into the COVID psyop and four years into the injection rollout, we have tens of thousands of pieces of evidence proving they caused injuries and deaths, and yet they're still on the market. That means these are desired effects.