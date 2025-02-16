[This is a recycle from January 24 - testing the water again]

Sticking my neck out

Sticking my neck out here you wonderful subscribers. I’m in an email chain with about 30 or so freedom fighters, including Andrew Bridgen, (the only Westminster MP speaking out), Neil Oliver (GB News), Nick Hudson (PANDA) and Kathy Gyngell (TCW), Clare Craig - and others you might know.

The dialogue is around whether there was a depopulation agenda behind the jabs, or was it a money making scam for Mr. Global, Bill Gates, and big pharma in general, as it has not been launching blockbuster drugs for many a year.

Depopulation?

The depopulation followers suggest that fraudulent DOD (US Dept. of Defense) contracts, BARDA/DARPA, and the PREP Act has been behind it all, in a bid to take over the world. What is your view on that? Feel free to suggest why you think it.

Money-making scam?

If you believe it was a money-making scam, with Bill Gates plc et al behind it, then the same applies—feel free to suggest why you think it.

Undecided?

If you are undecided, follow us here to see what’s turned up :O)

Sayin’ no more

I’m not going to say any more until we get some comments back. Hopefully we can begin a fruitful dialogue on the matter.

Leave a comment

Share