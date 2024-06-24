Why did Dr. Marion Gruber, director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review and Dr. Philip Krause, deputy director of the office, leave FDA in 2021?
This is a question that must be answered
Just remembered something
You know how it is sometimes. A thought suddenly pops into your head from nowhere. That’s what happened to me last week. It might have been to do with the dialogue I’ve been having with FDA on the FOIA here:
Some possible good news on FDA Notification of FOI Expedite Request Denied Control # 2024-5142
·
Now I’m being passed over to the relevant staff at FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), I remembered two high profile resignations from CBER in 2021.