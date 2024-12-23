Why did Dr. Marion Gruber, director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review and Dr. Philip Krause, deputy director of the office, leave FDA in 2021?
I asked this question here on June 24, 2024 - no answers yet???!!!
Just remembered something
You know how it is sometimes. A thought suddenly pops into your head from nowhere. That’s what happened to me last week. It might have been to do with the dialogue I’ve been having with FDA on the FOIA here:
Some possible good news on FDA Notification of FOI Expedite Request Denied Control # 2024-5142
Now I’m being passed over to the relevant staff at FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), I remembered two high profile resignations from CBER in 2021.
Below is an article link:
Two senior FDA vaccine leaders step down as agency faces decision on boosters
“Marks said in the email the search for the next director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review would begin imminently and that he would serve as the acting director.
The letter made no mention about why Gruber and Krause are leaving, but the departures sparked questions about whether it would affect FDA’s work during the pandemic.
“We are confident in the expertise and ability of our staff to continue our critical public health work, including evaluating COVID-19 vaccines,” FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in a response to CNN.”
So, the two most experienced people at FDA, responsible for approving ‘vaccines’, leave immediately, and Peter Marks in ‘confident’!
This is the same Peter Marks who overruled over scrap of advice from his staff to approve the latest gene therapy!!!:
Top FDA official Peter Marks overruled staff, review team to approve Sarepta gene therapy
Here are two further accounts of the resignations, if you want a few other perspectives:
2 top FDA officials resigned over the Biden administration's booster-shot plan, saying it insisted on the policy before the agency approved it, reports say
Two senior FDA vaccine regulators are stepping down
Where are they now?
NEW YORK – JANUARY 18, 2022 – IAVI is very pleased to announce the appointment of Marion F. Gruber, Ph.D., M.S., as Vice President, Public Health and Regulatory Science:
IAVI Welcomes Marion F. Gruber as Vice President, Public Health and Regulatory Science
NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Philip R. Krause, M.D. has joined its Board of Directors:
Philip R. Krause, M.D., Former FDA Deputy Chief for Vaccines, Joins Mesoblast Board
Why would they ‘retire’ from such crucial roles at FDA?
Why would Peter Marks be so confident he could run the whole shooting match on his own?
Hmmm…
Was it because the seniors at FDA had finally realised that they were working for a Potemkin Regulator and nobody was interested in their opinions?
Additionally, they realised that these injectables could only be harmful, as intended, and money wasn’t going to be enough to salve their consciences?
In which case, good for them.
After all, making any kind of statement at that point would probably not have been conducive to enduring good health, and they’d probably been appraised of that.
Good questions. Shame we don't have a mainstream media to follow up with some further investigate research. I would suspect these FDA people knew things weren't being done right and they didn't want to get caught in the ensuing crap storm. I'm not in this field, far from it, but even I could see, back in 2020 with the lockdowns, and into 2021 with the spikshots rollout, that this was going to be a disaster with epic blowback. And I now know that I seriously underestimated that blowback.