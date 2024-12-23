Share

Just remembered something

You know how it is sometimes. A thought suddenly pops into your head from nowhere. That’s what happened to me last week. It might have been to do with the dialogue I’ve been having with FDA on the FOIA here:

Now I’m being passed over to the relevant staff at FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), I remembered two high profile resignations from CBER in 2021.

“Marks said in the email the search for the next director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review would begin imminently and that he would serve as the acting director.

The letter made no mention about why Gruber and Krause are leaving, but the departures sparked questions about whether it would affect FDA’s work during the pandemic.

“We are confident in the expertise and ability of our staff to continue our critical public health work, including evaluating COVID-19 vaccines,” FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo said in a response to CNN.”

So, the two most experienced people at FDA, responsible for approving ‘vaccines’, leave immediately, and Peter Marks in ‘confident’!

This is the same Peter Marks who overruled over scrap of advice from his staff to approve the latest gene therapy!!!:

Here are two further accounts of the resignations, if you want a few other perspectives:

Where are they now?

NEW YORK – JANUARY 18, 2022 – IAVI is very pleased to announce the appointment of Marion F. Gruber, Ph.D., M.S., as Vice President, Public Health and Regulatory Science:

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Philip R. Krause, M.D. has joined its Board of Directors:

Why would they ‘retire’ from such crucial roles at FDA?

Why would Peter Marks be so confident he could run the whole shooting match on his own?

Hmmm…