Subscribers may remember the controversy over ‘process 2’ (the ‘2b’ in the code), where the original development process was replaced with a second one, with no safety testing.

The link above from yesterday there was even more to it than the change. The FDA Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for BNT162b listed 13 observations during the EIR which indicated lack of manufacturing procedures and quality control, sterility failures, poorly maintained equipment etc, etc.

Remember - the term ‘Observation’ means:

An observation is a statement of fact made during an inspection and substantiated by objective evidence (documents, records, physical conditions, interviews).​

Observations can be positive (good practice) or negative, but in GMP usage the term usually refers to negative findings of non-compliance or deficiencies.

In practice, an Observation almost invariably means “negative findings of non-compliance or deficiencies.”

This is the FDA Inspection Team:

Kathleen R. Jones, Lead Inspector, CBER/DMPQ (KRJ)

Ekaterina Allen, Inspector CBER/DMPQ (EA)

Anissa Cheung, Product Specialist Inspector, CBER/OVRR (AC)

Debra M. Emerson, Investigator ORA/Team Biologics (DME)

The EIR is technical and redacted in parts, so other than the screen shots I shared yesterday, for indicative purposes, it will not add value to share any more.

The EIR was used as part of the Comirnaty Approval - why were the non-compliances ignored?

This is the elephant in the room question. July 2021 was early stage mass vaccination with Pfizer’s Comirnaty, and the manufacturing plant was not fit-for-purpose, evidenced by the EIR.

The subsequent reported adverse events added another level of evidence that there was something very wrong with the jabs.

Should the new leadership at FDA revisit Establishment Inspection Report FEI: 1222181, Wyeth BioPharma Division of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC, Andover, MA. EI Start: 07/19/2021; EI End: 07/23/2021?

