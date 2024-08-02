Why Did Oxford BioMedica, Manufacturer of the AstraZeneca Drug Substance, Remove Press Releases from its Website?
...Including Boris Johnson's visit 18 January 2021
The whole thing in pictures
The key point in this post can be covered in a few key pictures of OXB’s Press Releases:
Where did these Press Releases go?
The screenshots above came from me using the Wayback Machine.
Click on the links below, and they all return: 404 Error, Page not found:
13 May 2020
Oxford Biomedica receives MHRA approval for the first two manufacturing suites in Oxbox
20 July 2020
Oxford Biomedica notes interim results from AstraZeneca on AZD1222 showing strong antibody and T-cell responses and acceptable safety profile
6 October 2020
Oxford Biomedica receives MHRA approval for fourth manufacturing suite in Oxbox
23 November 2020
Oxford Biomedica notes AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 met primary efficacy endpoint in preventing COVID-19
30 December 2020
Oxford Biomedica notes AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised for emergency supply in the UK
18 January 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally opens Oxford Biomedica’s manufacturing facility Oxbox
There is only one conclusion to be drawn
The only conclusion I can draw from this is that OXB wants to distance itself from working with the MHRA, UK Government, and AstraZeneca to bring these their injections to market at breakneck speed.
Given the above, these injections need to be recalled immediately, as I have previously written to MHRA about, see below:
