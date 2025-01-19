Why Did Oxford BioMedica, Manufacturer of the AstraZeneca Drug Substance, Remove Press Releases from its Website?
...Including Boris Johnson's visit 18 January 2021
The whole thing in pictures
The key point in this post can be covered in a few key pictures of OXB’s Press Releases (stay on to the end, where all is revealed):
Where did these Press Releases go?
The screenshots above came from me using the Wayback Machine.
Click on the links below, and they all return: 404 Error, Page not found:
13 May 2020
Oxford Biomedica receives MHRA approval for the first two manufacturing suites in Oxbox
20 July 2020
Oxford Biomedica notes interim results from AstraZeneca on AZD1222 showing strong antibody and T-cell responses and acceptable safety profile
6 October 2020
Oxford Biomedica receives MHRA approval for fourth manufacturing suite in Oxbox
23 November 2020
Oxford Biomedica notes AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 met primary efficacy endpoint in preventing COVID-19
30 December 2020
Oxford Biomedica notes AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised for emergency supply in the UK
18 January 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally opens Oxford Biomedica’s manufacturing facility Oxbox
There is only one conclusion to be drawn
The only conclusion I can draw from this is that OXB wants to distance itself from working with the MHRA, UK Government, and AstraZeneca to bring these their injections to market at breakneck speed.
Given the above, these injections need to be recalled immediately, as I have previously written to MHRA about, see below:
Open letter to interim co-chair at UKs MHRA: Should the need for a product recall of the AstraZeneca sterile injectables be investigated by the Defective Medicines Report Centre?
For the MHRA not to act on this is acceptable - call for action now!!!
What does this say for the jabs?
They were a British project that went global. Bill Gates did the coordination with UK Government. Gates had all the ministers, including Johnson and Hancock, on speed dial. Oxford BioMedica’s Board of Directors, including new CEO have changed somewhat. Dr Frank Mathias is described as:
“Dr. Frank Mathias joined the Board as Chief Executive Officer in March 2023. Prior to this, Dr. Mathias was previously the CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE, which he successfully developed into a leading global, full-service CDMO.”
Rentschler Biopharma SE produced the Pfizer drug substance (spike protein), don’t you know. This is an FDA inspection report for the site on his watch.
There are 12 observations from the inspector proving little to no control over the manufacturing process. The site should have been closed down instantly.
More on this coming soon
Bless the Wayback Machine.
Covering their tracks, to save their butts, and money. At this point I’d trust none of them. All their drugs have severe side affects even death, and are protected by law, or should I say tax payers money.