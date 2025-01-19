The whole thing in pictures

The key point in this post can be covered in a few key pictures of OXB’s Press Releases (stay on to the end, where all is revealed):

Where did these Press Releases go?

The screenshots above came from me using the Wayback Machine .

Click on the links below, and they all return: 404 Error, Page not found:

13 May 2020

Oxford Biomedica receives MHRA approval for the first two manufacturing suites in Oxbox

20 July 2020

Oxford Biomedica notes interim results from AstraZeneca on AZD1222 showing strong antibody and T-cell responses and acceptable safety profile

6 October 2020

Oxford Biomedica receives MHRA approval for fourth manufacturing suite in Oxbox

23 November 2020

Oxford Biomedica notes AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 met primary efficacy endpoint in preventing COVID-19

30 December 2020

Oxford Biomedica notes AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised for emergency supply in the UK

18 January 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally opens Oxford Biomedica’s manufacturing facility Oxbox

There is only one conclusion to be drawn

The only conclusion I can draw from this is that OXB wants to distance itself from working with the MHRA, UK Government, and AstraZeneca to bring these their injections to market at breakneck speed.

Given the above, these injections need to be recalled immediately, as I have previously written to MHRA about, see below:

For the MHRA not to act on this is acceptable - call for action now!!!

What does this say for the jabs?

They were a British project that went global. Bill Gates did the coordination with UK Government. Gates had all the ministers, including Johnson and Hancock, on speed dial. Oxford BioMedica’s Board of Directors, including new CEO have changed somewhat. Dr Frank Mathias is described as:

“Dr. Frank Mathias joined the Board as Chief Executive Officer in March 2023. Prior to this, Dr. Mathias was previously the CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE, which he successfully developed into a leading global, full-service CDMO.”

Rentschler Biopharma SE produced the Pfizer drug substance (spike protein), don’t you know. This is an FDA inspection report for the site on his watch.

There are 12 observations from the inspector proving little to no control over the manufacturing process. The site should have been closed down instantly.

More on this coming soon - remember to share, as it is free>

Share

Leave a comment