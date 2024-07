Find It, File It, Flog It has not been good for Big Pharma

Some of you may recall what I’ve dubbed the Find It, File It, Flog It business model that Big Pharma adopted in the early 1980s. This it is in mathematical terms:

F1 + F2 + F3 = $$$, where:

F1 = Drug discovery (Find it)

F2 = Regulatory approval (File it)

F3 = Sales & marketing (Flog it)

$$$ = Megabucks