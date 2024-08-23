Share

Remember this?

Well, the open letter was passed on to Professor Cooke on Tuesday, June 18. I asked for his urgent attention. I had an apology for any inconvenience caused, but they are chasing it up and “hope to respond as soon as we can.”

See below, and oh, this is people’s lives, FFS!:

"Dear Hedley,

Thank you for your email.

We are sorry you have not yet received a response and this has been followed up with our teams and hope to respond to you as soon as we can.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Dear Hedley,

Thank you for your email.

We confirm receipt and that the letter has been passed on as requested.

Dear MHRA Customer Servies,

Please find attached an open letter to Professor Grahame Cooke, interim co-chair of the MHRA. I would be extremely grateful if you could pass this on to Professor Cooke with the utmost urgency.

I look forward to receiving your acknowledgement of receipt of this email and confirmation that it will be passed directly to Professor Cooke, to consider whatever action(s) he deems appropriate.

