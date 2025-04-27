Why is Professor Grahame Cooke, Interim Co-Chair MHRA, ignoring me? Probably because he doesn’t have an answer…
MHRA is duty bound to demand recall of the AstraZeneca injections, now!
[Note: This is recycled from June 2024]
Remember this?
Open letter to interim co-chair at UKs MHRA: Should the need for a product recall of the AstraZeneca sterile injectables be investigated by the Defective Medicines Report Centre?
Well, the open letter was passed on to Professor Cooke on Tuesday, June 18. I asked for his urgent attention. I had an apology for any inconvenience caused, but they are chasing it up and “hope to respond as soon as we can.”
See below, and oh, this is people’s lives, FFS!:
“Dear Hedley,
Thank you for your email.
We are sorry you have not yet received a response and this has been followed up with our teams and hope to respond to you as soon as we can.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Esther
MHRA Customer Experience Centre
Communications and engagement
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
10 South Colonnade, Canary Wharf, London E14 4PU
Telephone 020 3080 6000
gov.uk/mhra
Stay connected.”
“From: MHRA Customer Services <MHRACustomerServices@mhra.gov.uk>
Sent: Tuesday, June 18, 2024 1:06 PM
To: h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com
Subject: RE: CEC 189744 Open letter to Professor Cooke, interim co-chair at UKs MHRA: Should the need for a product recall of the AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables be investigated by the Defective Medicines Report Centre?
Our Reference: CEC 189744
Dear Hedley,
Thank you for your email.
We confirm receipt and that the letter has been passed on as requested.
Should you require any further advice or assistance on this matter please feel free to call us on 020 3080 6000 or reply to this email.
Our opening hours are Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm (excluding UK Public Holidays)
Kind Regards,
Teillia
From: h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com <h.rees@pharmaflowltd.com>
Sent: Friday, June 7, 2024 11:11 AM
To: MHRA Customer Services <MHRACustomerServices@mhra.gov.uk>
Subject: CEC 189744 Open letter to Professor Cooke, interim co-chair at UKs MHRA: Should the need for a product recall of the AstraZeneca SARS-CoV-2 sterile injectables be investigated by the Defective Medicines Report Centre?
Dear MHRA Customer Servies,
Please find attached an open letter to Professor Grahame Cooke, interim co-chair of the MHRA. I would be extremely grateful if you could pass this on to Professor Cooke with the utmost urgency.
I look forward to receiving your acknowledgement of receipt of this email and confirmation that it will be passed directly to Professor Cooke, to consider whatever action(s) he deems appropriate.
Yours sincerely,
Hedley
Hedley Rees
Managing Consultant and Author
Book: Supply Chain Management in the Drug Industry: Delivering Patient Value for Pharmaceuticals and Biologics - Read Me
Book: Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, for publication by Wiley in 2024 – See Cover
If he had the answer, would he tell??