INSIDE PHARMA

INSIDE PHARMA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jen's avatar
Jen
8h

Damn Pharma freeloading off academia. It’s true they have gotten rid of most of their own scientists. Now they’re relying on grad students, post docs, and inexperienced principal investigators who will do anything to keep the dollars flowing into their labs. Universities are complicit as well in order to get their “overheads”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
10h

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hedley Rees
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture