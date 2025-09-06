INSIDE PHARMA

Brian Finney
12h

re '...This is more evidence that the HHS Secretary is bang over the target when it comes to sorting out big pharma… '

I agree he is bang over target, BUT!

The Ioannidis paper is dated 2005. UK Govt produced a Report 'Influence of Pharma... ' also in 2005. Twenty years later and if anything it has got worse.

RFKjr will not be in post long enough to make meaningful change that will be permanent. Pharma is all powerful, that needs to be controlled and reduced - and for the life of me I can't see how - UK Govt have their Life Sciences Strategy which supports pharma and gives them strength, to purportedly help the economy.

Pfizer visited Trump telling him of their 'GREAT numbers' wrt Covid, and no doubt to lobby against RFKjr. Trump being used to BS said lets see the figures; https://www.consumeraffairs.com/news/trump-presses-drug-companies-to-prove-covid-products-work-090225.html

Will we see the figures? Its only a request from the President!

2 replies by Hedley Rees and others
Hedley Rees's avatar
Hedley Rees
11h

You might wish to read my book just released on Amazon Kindle, with the hard cover version coming soon: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Transforming-Pharmaceutical-Supply-Chain-Hedley-ebook/dp/B0FP9VLZ8P

