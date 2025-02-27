Share

Take a look at the diagram below:

What do you make of it?

Forget the colours for now, just turn your eyes to the Big Pharma block, and look at . Biotech companies in the block below. Biotech Companies are the one’s that develop drugs to hand over to Big pharma in exchange for milestone payments and a share of royalties. Without Big Pharma paying them, they are out of business.

Biotech Companies outsource their drug development activities to contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and contract research organisations (CROs). Without Big Pharma paying Biotech companies who pay CDMOs and CROs, they are all out of business.

Downstream in the supply chain, Big Pharma companies are the product license holders, supplying wholesalers, who supply community and hospital pharmacies. Without Big Pharma products, wholesalers and pharmacies would have nothing to sell to make their customary profit margins.

At the top of the pile are the ‘payers’. These are the governments, private insurers, and the other legal entities that pay Big Pharma companies for their products.

Now for the colours

The blue boxes are companies that, in the main, are not dependent on venture capital or private equity investment. The green box Biotech Companies, represent venture capital investment. The orange box, CDMOs/CROs, either had in the past, or do now, depend on private equity involvement.

Both sets of investors must make an exit at some point, to use investor speak. Typically, an exit is expected in around 5 years.

Not pointing fingers here, but when the companies doing the value-adding activities, CDMOs/CROs, and their investors both wish to make a relatively quick exit, what do you think that would do to the number of new drugs getting to market?

Can you say that again, slower this time?

In a nutshell, without Big Pharma blockbuster monopolies, no one in the industry would get paid, not even the regulators, as they are (now) funded nearly 100% by pharma.

Since c. 2017, the only category of product Big Pharma had left it its armoury, was CAR T-cell therapies for rare blood cancers, costing $six figure sums for a single patient treatment. When FDA put a black box warning on them, due to neurological toxicities, cytokine storm, and secondary cancers, the last great white hope was gone.

Biotech Companies had been developing CAR T-cell therapies since around 2012, and in 2014, FDA awarded them ‘breakthrough designation’, that is why they got to market so quickly, as a clinical supply chain had been in place going back to the early days.

There was only one thing for it - collusion on a massive scale, the greatest crime in the history of the world, bar none.

