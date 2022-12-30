World leading researcher says "The Genes-are-Destiny model is broken."
It's much more complicated than that, but pharma doesn't appear to care...
Medicines in the 21st Century
I won’t waste time writing a preamble to this contribution to a conference I hosted in Cardiff, on 8 July, 2019. The conference was titled MEDICINES FOR THE 21ST CENTURY: SAFE, BETTER, CHEAPER.
Appendix C in the summary white paper following the conference, was written by Dr Ray Perkins, and you can see him in the headline vi…