I Hosted a Zoom Call

It was spurred by A Day of Reflection, written by Mark Sharman and recorded by Phil at Oracle Films:

It exposes the scandal where AstraZeneca ‘repackaged’ a different product to their own conditionally approved product, supplied by an Indian Company, Serum Institute, India.

The details are all in this remarkable film above, so please try to watch it. Yours truly appears for c. 1 minute towards the end, confirming that they had to be clinically different products and should never have been used.

After watching the Film, I was moved to contact one of the featured vaccine harmed. She had been cruelly relegated from a wife to a carer for her husband :O(.

The victim’s account in the Film is poignant and heart breaking - do please take a look :O).

The final slide, a quote from Dr Andrew Bamji in the DailySceptic, says it all:

“So in summary we are faced with an inquiry that (as I have also said before) is led by the wrong experts (lawyers) who are asking the wrong questions of the wrong experts (mainly politicians, civil servants and non-clinical doctors). It is not only ignoring medical and scientific evidence but, by the way it limits witnesses, actively suppressing it.”

This is so NOT RIGHT! Time to keep digging until the truth is out!

