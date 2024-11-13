For those who missed it

If anyone missed yesterdays episode of “An Evidence-Based Assessment of the Source of the SARS-CoV-2 Injections Scam”, this is it below (all are free):

This is one of the crucial conclusions reached:

“Who Masterminded the Collusion?

The evidence appears conclusive that this man masterminded the collusion:

Alison Wright adds fuel to the fire

The truly amazing investigative powers of Alison Wright (see link to her work on Lord Waheed Alli, Donor to Keir Starmer) have since turned up this picture:

Well, you could have blown me over with a feather. So many irons in the fire…

…let’s have a dig in.

Digging into a few of his irons in the proverbial burning embers…

What you will read below is not an exhaustive, but aims to be indicative of the biologics ‘vaccine’ related activities of Dr. Slaoui. In no particular order, picking from the list in the picture above, we have:

“Altesa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new treatments for age-old threats to human health: high-consequence viral infections. These infections are particularly severe in vulnerable people, including those with chronic health conditions, like lung diseases, as well as the elderly and many people in underserved communities. Altesa builds upon a proven, highly successful drug development approach that has already prevented countless deaths from the two most impactful pandemics of the past 100 years—HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

Our objective is to develop safe and effective antiviral medicines in simple oral dosage forms that, when prescribed for the right people at the right time, will halt the progression of infection before it becomes serious—or even prevent the infection altogether. This strategy extends the proven benefits of testing for viruses such as the flu or COVID-19, which have both caused suffering and death among vulnerable people but can be treated if properly diagnosed. Viral pathogens like these and others have plagued mankind for many thousands of years, but testing for and treating them is an effective strategy to blunt their impact and, ideally, to defeat them.”

“Our AI-Enabled platform leverages the combined scale and diversity of healthcare and biological data to uncover hidden insights that allow us match patients to drugs and reveal biological context that can be used to make developing new drugs faster and more efficient.

We built our technology to deliver robust, real-world efficacy in today's clinical settings, ensuring that every discovery reaches the most patients possible.

By embracing the principle of 'learn from many, apply to one,' we are turning big data into personalized healthcare solutions.”

Board of Directors (check the Board & Advisors tab on the link)

“Medicxi is a European investment firm focused on the life sciences sector. It was established in 2016 by the former Index Ventures life sciences team, who have been active for over 20 years and have significant experience in drug discovery and the development of therapeutics for unmet medical needs.

Medicxi is currently investing out of its most recent fund, Medicxi IV, and continues to manage the Index Ventures life sciences portfolio. GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., Novartis and Verily (an Alphabet company) have invested in Medicxi funds.”

“Arcturus Therapeutics is a global messenger RNA medicines and vaccines company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases and vaccines. We have proprietary technologies, validating partnerships, and an experienced team with deep expertise in delivery and RNA-based therapeutics”

What should you make of all this?

Many of you will have joined up the dots already. There are more dots too, where I couldn’t find much information on. These are as follows, taken from the picture:

Jenner Vaccine Foundation

ViceBio Limited

International Aids Vaccine Initiative

Healthcare Excellence Limited

DC Europa Limited

If anyone has any insights on these companies and Moncef’s role, please do pitch in.

For those of you still wondering about what dot leads where exactly, join the club! We will get there however if we follow the truth.

Next time, we will take a deep dive into the UKs Vaccine Task Force role in all of this global malfeasance (wrongdoing or misconduct especially by a public official) which can be proven with this evidence-based approach.

STAY TUNED!

Leave a comment

Share