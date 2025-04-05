Are you still suspicious there is a more sinister purposeful depopulation agenda?
Answers requested here...
Sticking my neck out
Sticking my neck out here you wonderful subscribers. I’m in an email chain with about 30 or so freedom fighters, including Andrew Bridgen, (the only Westminster MP speaking out), Neil Oliver (GB News), Nick Hudson (PANDA) and Kathy Gyngell (TCW), Clare Craig - and others you might know.
The dialogue is around whether there was a depopulation agenda behind the jabs, or was it a money making scam for Mr. Global, Bill Gates, and big pharma in general, as it has not been launching blockbuster drugs for many a year.
Depopulation?
The depopulation followers suggest that fraudulent DOD (US Dept. of Defense) contracts, BARDA/DARPA, and the PREP Act has been behind it all, in a bid to take over the world. What is your view on that? Feel free to suggest why you think it.
Money-making scam?
If you believe it was a money-making scam, with Bill Gates plc et al behind it, then the same applies—feel free to suggest why you think it.
Undecided?
If you are undecided, follow us here to see what’s turned up :O)
Sayin’ no more
I’m not going to say any more until we get some comments back. Hopefully we can begin a fruitful dialogue on the matter.
Note: This is a recycle from last year, checking to see if the mood music is changing :O)
I directed a local pro life organization for 2 decades beginning in 1989. In my extensive reading, I wanted to understand why abortion was a global push. Once I understood the tactics and propaganda used to market in utero child-killing, it was very easy to identify (lucrative) depop in shoddy or sinister medical practice, chemtrails, toxic edibles, pesticides, toxic chemical disposal, everything injectable (vaxxes and more) and so much more, not excluding of course civil unrest and military war.
I have not had a vaccine in 59 years (am now 71) nor any surgical procedure ever. I take no prescription meds because so far it's been fairly easy to correct problems with natural supplements. I've been hospitalized for 5 childbirths, for which I am grateful, because if I had tried the home birth I wanted at age 39, I would have bled out. Not all medicine is evil, but right now it's damned scary.
Depopulate the world whilst making a buck on the side and grabbing all the assets as people die or go broke all under the cover of WW3...they have told us what they are doing - we just didn't pay attention