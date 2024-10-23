Education in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Subscribers may now have cottoned onto the value of having a basic, uncomplicated understanding of the pharmaceutical supply chain. To recap with something I wrote in 2019:

“As a patient, what picture comes to mind when you think of pharmaceutical supply-chains?

Not a single one?

Lorries pulling up at the hospital unloading bay?

Vans delivering into your local pharmacy?

If those are mainly the pictures that come to mind, you should get a lot out of this book.

There is much more to it than that. That’s only the tip of the iceberg. The journey through the various production stages, beginning with raw materials, sees drugs and their components travel tens, if not hundreds of thousands of miles. They go through multiple airports, seaports, countries, and continents. They are acted upon, handed over, acted upon again, handed over again…

…and so it goes.

The typical length, from beginning to receipt of the product in your hand, is around three years. That is the cumulative lead-time. It means that the companies at the beginning (raw material producers) are producing materials for drugs that will be needed in three years’ time.

The quantities they produce depend on projections, estimates, and forecasts. These are handed down from the companies along the chain. The company developing or selling the drugs at the top of the chain must start the ball rolling, based on sales expectations in their business plans.

When a seismic change in demand occurs, as with COVID-19, it is going to severely challenge the best of supply chains. When the supply chains have been neglected by their owners for decades, we get what we got – chaos and confusion everywhere.

What you are about to read is continuation of the education process, explaining why the two minnows of companies, BioNTech and Moderna, were dressed up by Big Pharma to look as if they could develop a pharmaceutical supply chain for biologic products, but it was all fake.

With four decades in the industry, I was instantly suspicious when the illusion first showed up, and wrote this about the scam:

The post says:

BioNTech is just a pretty website with photos of lies, upon lies, upon lies…

…this is the Board of Directors on the website. All suited and booted to look like the drug development professionals they claim to be, but aren’t.

Scroll over to James Ryan, Chief Legal Officer, and you may be surprised to learn that I know him both personally and professionally. He worked previously for pharma law firms Morrison & Forrester (MoFo) and Covington. He recommended me as an expert witness for the defendant (AstraZeneca) in a class action relating to preventing generic entry for the AZ drug Nexium. I proved AZ were guilty so they asked me to stand down!

Then we have mini-Moderna:

It goes:

“This beats the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and Pinocchio all rolled into one!!!

Watch the video - every piece of equipment is brand new, no signs of vehicles in the car park or people working inside the building. It’s a complete comedy sketch…”

“This is why we need REAL education on medicinal products and how they are manufactured!

Isn’t this a perfect example of how these mad mRNA companies think healthcare professionals (HCPs), and Joe Public, are ignorant of what it takes to develop and manufacture a complex biologic product?”

Now, this is the kicker

This is an article from Fierce Pharma, a popular industry journal:

“Hal Barron, M.D., is leaving GlaxoSmithKline. After four years as chief scientific officer, Barron is leaving to take up the CEO post at a deep-pocketed, wildly ambitious biotech startup—leaving Pfizer veteran Tony Wood, Ph.D., in charge of the scientific side of the company.

Barron joined GSK at the start of 2018 as part of efforts by Emma Walmsley, then newly appointed as CEO, to revitalize the lackluster R&D side of the business. The appointment was a coup for GSK, which lured Barron back into large biopharma after his stint at Google’s stealthy biotech sibling Calico. GSK was looking for Barron to replicate some of the success he had during his years at Genentech and Roche.

As with many CSO departures, Barron is leaving GSK before it is possible to fully evaluate the success of his spell at the company. Under Barron, GSK made some bold bets, such as the cell therapy partnership with Lyell Immunopharma that gave the company a 14% stake in its preclinical partner and the $625 million it handed iTeos Therapeutics for rights to an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody. But it is too early to tell where those deals will fall on the spectrum that runs from costly flops to transformational successes.

In disclosing his departure, Barron defined his spell at GSK in terms of numbers, pointing to the 13 major product approvals and the doubling of the number of assets in phase 3/registration to 23 as evidence of success. The GSK pipeline now features 21 vaccines and 42 medicines.

“Barron will transition to a nonexecutive director role with additional responsibilities to support R&D at GSK when he hands the reins to Wood, freeing him up to take on the CEO position at Altos Labs, a new biotech that begins life with $3 billion in committed capital and a focus on cellular rejuvenation.”

Another illusory company is formed, this time by GSK enablement

Altos Labs is the company GSKs Hal Barron has transitioned to, while still remaining a nonexecutive director of GSK???

Trust me, Altos Labs is in the same category are BioNTech and Moderna. A flashy website with glossy photos, but no substance underneath…

…but this is what they claim:

“Translating breakthrough science into breakthrough medicines

Through harnessing the power of cell rejuvenation we aim to restore cell health and resilience and ultimately reverse disease. We focus on bringing together discovery and translation, so that the progress we make in the lab has the potential to change peoples’ lives for the better.”

Subscribers may remember this INSIDE PHARMA post from a few days ago:

Quote from the post:

“Here then, we argue that Big Pharma companies are selecting compounds (development candidates) to register for sale when they have no idea about their chances of success. We are not saying they should be certain, because nothing in life is, but they should make a sufficient attempt to thoroughly check the robustness of the candidate for the rigors ahead, the journey through the valley of death.”

What should subscribers conclude?

Prior to COVID, Big Pharma companies had a horrible reputation. Things like price gouging, patent games, ignoring side effects etc, etc, were well known by the general public. So, they had the bright idea to create new kids on the block. These youngsters would be clever, nimble, brilliant scientists who suddenly could develop a drug in less than 12 months. They could crank out a new drug in 100 days, using magic potions hitherto unheard of in the modern world.

Altos Labs is the next one to appear, another partnership made in hell, with $3 billion behind it.

This is from the website:

Discovery Engine - Designed to unite great minds

“Our mission is to reverse disease, injury and the disabilities that occur throughout life by restoring cell health and resilience through cell rejuvenation. Achieving this goal requires more than just great science. It requires a unique work environment; one where diverse perspectives are welcomed to further scientific innovation and inquiry; one where everyone shares a commitment to achieving our mission; and one where big questions are asked and collaboration is embraced throughout our journey of discovery. These qualities are foundational to Altos and we work to make them a reality every day.”

Believe that, and you are in serious need of a remedial dose of reality

Come on guys, let’s have some comments!!! :O)

