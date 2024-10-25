Share

UK Government’s plan been around a long time

Subscribers may remember this recent post:

This was and still is the cunning plan:

Now it’s grown into this:

We hear:

“The UK is embarking on an ambitious plan to accelerate research into mRNA cancer vaccines, with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech.

Following the success of Covid vaccines using the same messenger-ribonucleic-acid technology, scientists now want to conduct more trials in cancer patients.

Pardon me? What success with Covid vaccines?

And they are hoping to provide this personalised type of treatment to about 10,000 patients by 2030.

Britain is the first nation to sign up to such a partnership.

That’s because MHRA changed the rules for them. No other country has, not even the United States.

This previous post below speaks to the UK MHRA changing the rules for advanced therapies and the three networks set up to spread gene modified cell therapy into the NHS: Working together to accelerate patient access to advanced therapies

The article states:

BioNTech has several international cancer vaccine trials in progress but says the UK is ideally placed as it has a great track record and infrastructure for medical research.”

“BioNTech co-founder Prof Ozlem Tureci told BBC News: "The UK is a great partner for this endeavour.

"We have seen in the Covid-19 pandemic with the fast approval of vaccines in the UK that the regulatory authority is exceptional.

Not exceptional, enabling is the term

"And then there is the genomic-analysis capabilities. The UK is one of the leading nations in that regard.

"The concept here is to use specific molecular features in individual cancers of patients to encode them into the mRNA vaccines and to train the immune system to attack."

It was like putting up a bounty or wanted poster, she said, alerting the body to be on the lookout and fight.

And because cancer is a complex disease, patients might need several doses to keep the immune system on guard.

Sorry, but the body ain’t that simple!

Health and Social Care Secretary, Steve Barclay said: "Once cancer is detected, we need to ensure the best possible treatments are available as soon as possible, including for breast, lung and pancreatic cancer.”

There speaks the voice of ignorance.

The plan continues on

The vaccine is made by BioNTech using the same mRNA technology that underpinned its highly effective COVID jab. 23 Aug, 2024.

“Vaccines 'could be revolutionary'

Professor Siow Ming Lee, an oncologist at UCLH and clinical lead for the UK part of the study, said new treatments are desperately needed.

"You've got 1.8 million deaths worldwide from lung cancer, many in the developing countries," he said.

"Hopefully we can start with our first generation of mRNA vaccine, and then roll it out to the rest of the world."

So, the plan is that the UK develops the drug and sells it all over the world!!!

Imperial College doing a DIY Vaccine

This is Imperial College going it alone in the murky world of mRNA injections:

It begins:

“The first UK patients received the experimental mRNA therapy – a type of immunotherapy treatment called mRNA-4359 – at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust as part of a phase 1/2 clinical trial. The trial aims to evaluate its safety and potential for treating melanoma, lung cancer and other ‘solid tumour’ cancers.

The treatment is designed using messenger RNA (mRNA) and works by presenting common markers of tumours to the patient’s immune system. This should help to train patients’ immune systems to recognise and fight cancer cells expressing these markers, but also potentially eliminate cells that may suppress the immune response.”

Let’s go back to 2001, just after Blair’s second term in office

This is the inaugural meeting of the then Labout government’s MINISTERIAL INDUSTRY STRATEGY GROUP - UK Government been in bed with Big Pharma since 2001! just look at the Industry representatives (ABPI = Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry). Are you getting it now?!

