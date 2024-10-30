Share

The Context

I’ve got to know Dr Mike well over this plandemic and am proud to call him a friend and fellow medical freedom fighter. If one of my posts on INSIDE PHARMA hits a nerve, he has been inclined to make a comment, as with this post from yesterday (note: there are other excellent comments there too):

The Content

This is yesterday’s comment:

“I know three of the prime crooks professionally.

Patrick Vallance arrived at Wellcome Research Labs, Beckenham, Kent, where I was a postdoctoral researcher (respiratory) in around 1990 or 91. I’m unsure of the dates.

He was a newly minted medical doctor with no basic scientific training. He still doesn’t. With all due respect, I didn’t study anatomy & doctors don’t study the scientific method at all.

However, clearly by long arrangement, Dr Vallance was assigned to study for a PhD & placed under the head of the entire facility, Dr Salvador Moncada.

A PhD takes a minimum of three years, mostly literature research first to show that you’ve gained a comprehensive grasp of the field in which you’re to undertake laboratory research. Then 2.5 years solid “wet work”, followed by an often torrid period writing up your thesis. It’s rare to complete the entire process in three years. I’m one such example, but that’s what I was like then (I’d been unable to attend university at 18, for financial reasons, going to work in manual jobs until 21, when I attended as a mature student).

Vallance left after two years, PhD under his belt.

I spoke to him a handful of times only. He wasn’t impressive in terms of personal presence nor in terms of scientific arguments or ideas.

We ordinary people knew that this was all downright odd. Someone said “He’ll be running one of the majors in a few years, that’s how it’s done, it’s all arranged years in advance”. We laughed. Not any more.

Kate Bingham was running the venture capital arm of GSK at the time I was flung from my comfy berth within Pfizer, Sandwich, where I’d been vice president and worldwide research head of allergic & respiratory therapeutics. This was 2011. I’d fallen into Consulting to biotech companies and someone had opined I was capable of spinning out redundant assets from my former employer. By 2012, I had the bones of Ziarco, my own biotech. I pitched the opportunity to Bingham. She turned me down flat. 70 pitches later, I raised the finance in USA and we were up & running. In 2014, we’d made good progress and was on the road again, fund raising for a much bigger B round, this one led by a famous US venture firm. To my surprise, Bingham passed again. I had the confidence then, in a friendly fashion, to reproach her on the missed opportunity, which I reminded her about in 2017, when we were acquired for a large multiple of the money raised in 2014. I thought she was pretty sharp, actually. This means she gets no let off in relation to the literally criminal way in which the injections masquerading as vaccines got to the public. I doubt she had anything whatsoever to do with it. Her damehood was for services to deception. If she wishes to claim credit for the obviously intentional toxins, I’ll be impressed.

I can’t tell you how disappointed I am with Tommy Dolan. I thought of us as quite close colleagues, especially towards the end of the larger Pfizer Sandwich facility. He was a very senior person in pharmaceutical sciences, which formulates & manufactures the products. We’d worked closely together both on my respiratory portfolio and on an potential management buy out of said portfolio shortly before the decision to close the entire facility. Super smart fellow.

Unfortunately, I do suspect he was actually involved in some way in planning if not actually doing the manufacturing of the so-called vaccines. I’d even reached out to him to warn him that they were deliberately catastrophic and that he should have nothing to do with it. My emails were from then on blocked.”

Thanks Dr Mike!

The Conclusion

This is my conclusion. To stop these criminals, we need to be clear on the ‘actual’ perpetrators. There have been real people, with evil agenda’s doing this. Dr Mike has called out three of them. The other thing is that these three are all British. Two of them have close ties to GSK, the other a Pfizer lifer, in the MANUFACTURING SUPPLY CHAIN! Without a supply chain, they could not have done it…

We already know that top GSK executives led the Warp speed EUA. In the US it was:

In Britain it was Sir Richard Sykes:

“Then we have the role of GSK, formerly Glaxo, a company that began making powered milk formula for babies. Sir Richard Sykes was CEO of Glaxo, and led the company through two major acquisitions, Wellcome, to become Glaxo Wellcome, and SmithKlineBeecham, to become GlaxoSmithKline, now GSK.

We have this in 23rd April 2020: GlaxoSmithKline, in Barnard Castle, enter vaccine collaboration to fight Covid-19. The pharmaceutical firms said the new collaboration marks a significant milestone in GSK’s and Sanofi’s ongoing contributions to help fight coronavirus. They have entered into a material transfer agreement to allow them to start working together immediately.

Sir Richard Sykes (above) was appointed Chair of UK Government’s Vaccine Task Force: UK Vaccine Taskforce 2020 Achievements and Future Strategy: End of year report (it is labeled Withdrawn).”

Then the next GSK executive doing the damage is Sir Ian McCubbin, now Chair of the British Government funded Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult:

More on the topic here (where Kate Bingham makes an appearance again):

The Hypothesis

So, this is my hypothesis, especially for those who have been joining the dots with me over the last three years.

The British Pharmaceutical Industry masterminded the entire SARS-CoV-2 injections scam, aided and abetted by Bill Gates and his mates at the ‘Foundation.’

It would be incredibly helpful if subscribers were to challenge that hypothesis or confirm their agreement, even if only in part.

With dialogue comes enlightenment, and the return of hope for a better world.

