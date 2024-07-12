Share

This is the overview of an mRNA webinar I received by email

“In this exclusive Peer Exchange video interview, Chris Spivey, Director of Industry Relations and Strategic Partnerships, Pharmaceutical Technology and BioPharm International, talks with industry experts about various aspects of mRNA scientific and commercial progress as it intersects with compliance and regulatory streamlining, potentially as a “platform” pathway.

Functionally, there isn’t just one type of structural modality - be it self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) or circular RNA (circRNA), handling and manufacturing aspects vary significantly. As they also do in terms of quantities, potency profiles, or absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) considerations, or when discussing a generalized vaccine versus personalized oncology vaccines, gene editing, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-T), antibodies, or protein replacement therapies.

One of the areas where we’ll discuss is using mRNA in the development of personalized cancer vaccines. It's an early clinical stage of development. There's some encouraging clinical data, but there's a great deal more work that's needed. So the challenge that provides is the exact opposite of the challenge we had with the COVID-19 vaccine. Not how can we make kilogram or ton quantities of vaccine, but how can we make very small quantities of vaccine suitable for individual patients? Automation and miniaturizing the manufacturing process to generate individual mRNA constructs that are patient specific, and formulate those into a Lipid nanoparticle (LNP) so that they can be administered to that patient in a very short period of time, is a goal.

TheTRACERx Study where they monitored people's cancers over frequently (within the matter of a month, some of these tumors had completely changed their neoantigen profile) empathizes the need to have really unprecedented speed to make the promise of personalized vaccines a reality, is absolutely key now. Another goal is to leverage the scale up of facilities and capacity, coming out of the pandemic, which was a major stride forward for the field.

It is now a challenge to keep those manufacturing plants warm, but must be addressed.

What a complete load of garbage!

They must have used a fancy medical/manufacturing word generator to write the piece. AI, of course.

This is the link to register for the webinar.

What is the stark warning here?

While it appears interest in the SARS-CoV-2 injections has dropped considerably, the pharmaceutical industry is pushing on with all shades of mRNA to cure every disease under the sun.

We cannot be complacent in exposing this next evil fraud.