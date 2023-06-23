Expert notes on development, manufacture and distribution of SARS-CoV-2 injections
For anyone considering taking legal action against the perpetrators
It’s NOT ‘all about the Science’
It has occurred to me that some facts and evidence, founded on real-world experience, may be appropriate at this stage of the plandemic response. I thought the main audience for this would be lawyers/attorneys. However, I’m finding that there is little appetite for this kind of information, as it is not wall-to-wall scien…