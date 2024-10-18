EXPERT REPORT, PART II

You will, hopefully, remember this from yesterday:

For PART II, I have picked out some of the more relevant content that is educational plus, possibly, new information for you. Here you go:

A variety of companies are involved in the development and manufacture of COVID vaccines. These include:

OXFORD BIOMEDICA

LONZA

COBRA BIOLOGICS

WOCKHARDT

CATALENT PHARMA SOLUTIONS

[Note from Hedley - LONZA and CATALENT produced the Moderna injections. Moderna would not have had a clue how to do it. UK Government has since began building Moderna production facilities in the UK]

Conflicts of Interest and lack of experience in the MHRA