FDA Reports Hospitalizations & Deaths Linked to CAR-T Cell Immunotherapies: Potential for Imminent Regulatory Action

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports receiving accounts of T-cell malignancies, including chimeric antigen receptor CAR-positive lymphoma, in patients who received treatment with BCMA- or CD19-directed autologous CAR T cell immunotherapies. Reports were received from clinical trials and/or post marketing adverse event (AE) data sources. The FDA reports hospitalization and deaths and potentially an imminent need for regulatory action.

Action would blow the whole gene therapy hoax, as these therapies all use the same technology and supply chain processes! You can learn more on the topic below.

The article goes on: T-cell malignancies have occurred in patients treated with several products in the class. The FDA notes that all gene therapy products involving integrating vectors (lentiviral or retroviral vectors) come with the potential risk of developing secondary malignancies. Thus, they are labeled as a class warning in the U.S. prescribing information (USPIs) for approved BCMA-directed and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies.

One of the products under investigation is Novartis’ Kymriah, approved by FDA in August 2017. The active ingredient (lentiviral vector) is manufactured by Oxford Biomedica, a company I have reported on many times, since they also manufacture(d) the AstraZeneca injections, see:

If these go down after FDA investigation, gene therapy does too. The side effects of these products have been around neurological toxicities and cytokine release syndrome (cytokine storm)—now we have accounts of T-cell malignancies—is it coincidental that turbo cancers are being reported by honest doctors?

