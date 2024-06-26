Engaged subscriber Alan Richards makes an excellent point

“Presumably because they’re not sociopathic careerists like PM [Peter Marks]. According to LinkedIn Krause has been an independent consultant since December 2021.”

But, while they may not be sociopathic careerists, could they be furthering profitable careers according to the principle of revolving doors?

This is Marion Gruber’s next appointment:

NEW YORK – JANUARY 18, 2022 – IAVI is very pleased to announce the appointment of Marion F. Gruber, Ph.D., M.S., as Vice President, Public Health and Regulatory Science:

We learn:

“Dr. Gruber also contributed to global vaccine development, policy, and safety oversight by serving as expert advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) and as a member of the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety”

This is Philip Krause’s next appointment:

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Philip R. Krause, M.D. has joined its Board of Directors:

We learn:

“Dr. Krause is currently Chair of the World Health Organization COVID Vaccines Research Expert Group, and most recently he shared responsibility for regulatory authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines in the US.”

These are organizationare today vested in gene and cell therapy.

Then we have Deb Autor, Former FDA Deputy Commissioner, Appointed CEO of Healthcare Innovation Catalysts:

“Healthcare Innovation Catalysts, Inc. (HIC), a leading provider of regulatory affairs, clinical advisory, quality, compliance, federal partnership, and strategic advisory services to global life sciences organizations, announced today that Deborah M. Autor, former Deputy Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has joined the firm as its first Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Ms. Autor will build on HIC’s deep bench of cross-functional technical expertise, furthering the company’s role as a sought-after advisor in both the private and public sectors.”

I met and spoke with Deb Autor a number of times between 2011 and 2013. Really nice lady and was a moving force in improving supply chain integrity, with her paper Pathway to Global Product Safety and Quality:

Then she left to join Mylan, a large generics company at the time:

“PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan Inc. (Nasdaq: MYL) today announced that it has appointed Deborah M. Autor as senior vice president, Strategic Global Quality and Regulatory Policy. Autor joins Mylan from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where she served for 11 years, most recently as deputy commissioner for Global Regulatory Operations and Policy. At Mylan, Autor will focus on further advancing Mylan's efforts to lead the industry in establishing one global quality standard for pharmaceutical products and expanding the world's access to high quality medicine.”

That vision, sadly, did not come to pass.

This is the question

Is it good for patient safety if Regulators join the pharmaceutical industry that they once regulated?

