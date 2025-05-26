Recap on INSIDE PHARMA’s New Phase of Education

Reminding subscribers of last Saturday’s post. There, I mentioned that the new administration in the US, together with Robert F. Kennedy Jr taking over as head of HHS, hailed a new era in tackling Big Pharma ‘less than patient friendly’ business practices.

I went on to mention that archaic patent law was the root cause of all the issues we witness today. See below:

The Games Pharma Plays

This is an excellent article from Erin Fox in the Harvard Business Review, exploring the issues: