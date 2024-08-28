Share

So you think SARS-CoV-2 Injections were about Depopulation???

I want to start this off by asking you wonderful subscribers if you still think the SARS-CoV-2 injections were bioweapons manufactured by US military to depopulate the earth?

That’s an important question to ask if you are a critical thinker. I’m not sure what the world’s population is now, but suspect it’s little changed from the 8 billion we had before the scamdemic. I could be wrong; does anyone know the answer?

Then there is the US Military’s ability to get injections developed and manufactured in their billions, then sent to all corners of the globe. Fat chance of that.

The honest answer is that big pharma is moving ahead with its usual feeding frenzy with this:

JPM 2025: JPM Healthcare Conference, The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, USA, 13th - 16th Jan, 2025.

This is what it’s about:

”Join 43rd JPM Healthcare Conference 2025 in San Francisco, CA, USA. This premier conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community. Health Community features the leading innovators and latest innovations from around the world which are addressing today’s health and wellness challenges. Learn how the latest advances, leading research and best practices are being applied to grow and scale digital health solutions.”

Inside Pharma it is well known that this Conference is unaffordable to all but the top brass in big pharma and their hangers on. The entire event is about cooking up new ideas to rip-off healthcare systems and fill their pockets full of $$$$$$$$$.

This is something on the 2024 Conference published in INSIDE PHARMA last April:

“The Famous J P Morgan Healthcare Conference

This is where all the fuel for the pharmaceutical fire comes from folks! Invitation only, but if you don’t have mega $$$, you won’t be able to stay, eat or drink there. Prices are on the ceiling, even for a table in a cafe to have a chat with fellow conspirators. This is what they say about themselves:

“This premier conference is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.”

Wow, look who’s Keynote Speaker:

The Rt. Hon. Tony Blair: Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change and Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (1997–2007).

The 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference will take [took] place on January 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco, CA.

Then there’s this, where the feeding frenzy takes place:

“From biotechnology to pharmaceuticals, medical devices to diagnostics—as you make history, we'll be with you every step of the way.”

This is where they cook up all the dangerous technologies that find their way into global healthcare systems.

Chris at JPM presents his ‘Insights’

Chris: As I think about healthcare reform, the big focus for us is going to be on drug price negotiations. This is really coming about because of the inflation reduction act, which is allowing the US government for the first time to directly negotiate drug pricing with the pharmaceutical industry. Many of these are going to make drugs more affordable for seniors, which is great. But for the drug industry specifically, we're got to really watch to see how these negotiations go. It's a big overhang for the sector. One we think is manageable, but obviously we've got to watch exactly how these negotiations play out.

This is code for “We are going to fight to keep drug prices high!”

What is Tony Blair doing there? And Dr Gates?

Can anyone suggest why Tony Blair is there? He’s Mr. “bang those injections in your arm” and “let’s have digital IDs” kinda guy.

Anyone betting against Dr Gates being there at some point, in some form?

For more on Bill Gates, check my UK Column article:

Following the depopulation agenda?

If you are following the depopulation agenda, I’d implore you to think again. These guys are coining it in, $$$ billions going in their pockets. Why would they want to kill the golden goose? Yes, they rushed the injections to market making them super harmful, but it was to fill their pockets as quickly as possible. The massive harms were an evil by product.

J P Morgan and the other culprits—Fauci; Collins: Farrar; Gates; Ferguson; Vallance; Whitty; van Tam; Harris; Sykes and a long list more—are sitting in plain sight. We all need to focus on the here and now and take these criminals down. The trail of evidence is there.

That’s what I think, anyway.

This is the 2025 Agenda as far as it goes: Jan 13-16, 2025, The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, USA.

“This year we’re not just dusting off the New Year’s confetti and trying to contain the outrage over the price of, well, everything, but also the flurries of M&A and licensing deals that have blown into life sciences land in the run up to JPM 2024.

Those deals involve a host of Big Pharmas, including the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Novo Nordisk, Merck KGaA, Roche, as well as for Karuna, Insilico, Galapagos, and Moma, with a particular focus on experimental research for obesity and cancer.”

Do me a Favour

If you even remotely believe that this whole plandemic has been about big pharma profits, rather than some evil plan to depoputate the world, then do me a favour.

Continue to keep on your critical thinking head, and ask yourself more questions based upon what companies like Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Merck, Gilead, J&J, et al are doing right at this very moment.

Thanks!

Hedley

