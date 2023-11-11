MHRA Board Conflicted to Hell and Back—Gates, Big Pharma, WHO, Microsoft, NHS—All Serving their Masters, not Patient Safety
Check out MHRA Board Declarations of Interest – May 2023
INSIDE PHARMA is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This will shock you to the core, no matter where you are
What follows below shocked me to the core, and may well do the same for you. I’ve long been banging on about the UK being the epicentre of Gates’ global healthcare …