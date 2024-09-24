More on Big Pharma’s decline into crime

We finished off the last post with Pfizer paying $116 billion for Warner Lambert to get its hands on Lipitor, one of the world’s biggest seeking blockbuster drugs. This was because the patent was due to expire in 2011 and they had no drug of their own. Read more here:

Pfizer did that because like all the other big pharma companies, their own pipelines had dried up. This was because they sold off all their supply chain assets in the 1980s. Imagine if Ford, Peugeot, BMW etc divested all their design and production capability to let third party companies do it for them. That’s exactly what happened in pharma.

It sparked a massive merger and acquisition extravaganza where the bigger fish ate the smaller fish. That didn’t solve the problem of the patent cliff, of course, but it gave them some breathing space from investor’s banging on CEOs doors.

Then, in 1998, a biologic drug known as a monoclonal antibody (mAb) was approved by US FDA. It was developed and marketed by a company named Genentech, and the drug was called Herceptin, a treatment for breast cancer. It was the first biologic blockbuster drug.

What you need to know now is that the biologic supply chain is incredibly difficult to control, both in terms of safety and efficacy. Genentech was a relatively new company and had only ever worked in biologics. They understood the challenges and risks.

In 2009, Pfizer acquired Wyeth for $68 billion, to secure its presence in the biologics Market. Wyeth was recognised as a leader in the production of biologics products; Pfizer was not. Many of the Wyeth staff were made redundant, or moved on voluntarily to pastures new.

Similarly, the other biologic companies were snapped up by the acquirers who had no experience of biologic supply chains. That put an end to the biologics revolution in big pharma. The patent cliff and empty product pipelines was set to continue.

I’ll leave it there for now, so you can digest what had happened and contemplate what happened next. More on that soon.

Leave a comment