The SARS-CoV-2 injections scam has its roots in the 1980s. The Big Pharma companies handed over their supply chain assets, and the people working them, to third party companies.

Without a supply chain, you can’t bring new products to market. It was dubbed the valley of death in the early 1990s. The World’s two first blockbuster drugs, Tagamet and Zantac were approved in 1976 and 1981 respectively and their patents ran out in 1994 and 1997. This is the impact on Glaxo (GSK):

“Glaxo's ulcer drug Zantac accounted for 43 per cent of the company's total sales, but when its protective patent expired in 1997, its sales were decimated.”

“Zantac's sales collapsed by 42 per cent to £757 million. It was still the group's biggest seller, but the once-mighty product now accounts for just 9 per cent of Glaxo's total sales. And at the same time Glaxo had to manage the loss of its patent on herpes treatment Zovirax.”

It didn’t get any better.

Pfizer paid $116 Billion for Warner Lambert, a company it had a marketing agreement with for Lipitor, which was destined to become one of the world’s biggest blockbusters with a patent expiry date in 2011. In effect, Pfizer was just delaying the pain. It paid more for Lipitor than its lifetime sales…and today there is a huge question mark against the role of cholesterol in heart disease, and statins could do more harm than good.

did you know Big Pharma was in such a bad state, even in those days?

