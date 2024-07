RECAP IF YOU NEED TO

In the previous post A TALE FROM THE WELSH HILLS, I shared an extract from Find It, File It, Flog It: Pharma's Crippling Addiction and How to Cure it.

It began with the first part of a story of a Welsh hill farming family. If you need to recap, please do, otherwise, here is part 2:

“After the Morgans’ success, Evan Evans-Bevan, the vi…