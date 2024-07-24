The Snake Oil salesmen and women are out in force

Subscribers may remember this from yesterday:

In a nutshell, gene therapy has been pushed through using two US Government Acts (similar in EU) below:

They were passed a long time ago, to ‘encourgage’ the big pharma companies to research drugs for very small patient populations. The regulatory pathway on safety is significantly smoother for orphan indications and rare diseases, than for large market drugs.

All big pharma did until the last few years, was game the regulations to make themselves a few extra bucks. That was until the SARS-CoV-2 injections.

When they got them approved, with litle effort, it opened the door to the more lenient pathway and price tags of up to £4.25 million per treatment (see above).

The flood gates are open to a new kind of blockbuster drug

While big pharma could not get the traditional drugs to maket to create blockbusters, they re-did the math, from:

High volume, sky high cost (but claimed to be reasonable)

to:

Low volume, cost into outer space (but still claimed to be reasonable)

Either way, the formula is planned to deliver mega $$$$$$$.

I did a wee bit of digging in Fierce Pharma

I always turn to the industry publication Fierce Pharma to get the latest news. This is a piece of interest:

“Once hailed as an anti-aging magic bullet, telomerase has failed to live up to the hype as it was profiled in a 1998 Los Angeles Times article: “Could immortality be within grasp? Scientists say yes. Hoping to turn the promise into reality in November of 1990 was Geron Corporation. Thirty-three years after opening its doors, the Foster City, Calif.-based biotech has finally hit paydirt with the FDA approval of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor.

With the nod, Geron’s share price increased by 22%.”

Strange isn’t it, that this drug is waved through after 33 years!!!

Then we have this:

Sanofi is a top 10 big pharma company. It’s spending huge sums of money trying to seduce the public at the Olympic Games.

Sanofi has become all soft and cuddly, human even:

This is the new CEO - he’s come from another top 10 big pharma company, Novartis.

This is their pipline of products:

“Our determination to find answers for patients and their families motivates us to pursue medicines and vaccines with the greatest potential to improve lives and protect public health. With a strong focus on difficult-to-treat diseases and immunization, our R&D pipeline includes 77 clinical-stage projects, 30 of which are in phase 3 or have been submitted to regulatory authorities for approval. Some of these are new molecular entities while others are existing products with potential new indications, or different formulations.

All of them are made possible by people who volunteer to participate in a clinical trial.” Sheep to the slaughter!!!