Ever Grateful

I’m ever grateful to my Welsh colleague, Wynne, who keeps me and the fabulous UK Column up-to-date with his latest FOI requests to MHRA/DHSC/UKHSA etc. His persitence is unbelievable, especially in the light of little or no response from his corresponders.

This is his latest FOIA:

Freedom of Information Team

Department of Health and Social Care

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EV



My Ref: NCC/WJ/184

Your Ref:

Date: 17 August 2024



Dear Freedom of Information Team



Subject: Mpox Vaccine Trial in UK



I refer to the Mpox Vaccine currently being tested in the UK, as outlined on National Institute for Health Care Research [NIHR] website at hyperlink below.



https://www.nihr.ac.uk/news/new-mpox-vaccine-being-tested-in-the-uk/35622



I would be grateful if you could arrange to provide me - from DHSC records - with further details of the mRNA Mpox Vaccine developed by Moderna, to be used in the UK trial. Thank you.



Yours sincerely



Wynne Jones



This is a comment from the link above:

“Dr Rajeka Lazarus, National Co-ordinating Investigator for the study said: “Mpox is a global public health threat, and more vaccines are urgently needed to prevent future outbreaks.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we were overwhelmed with the generosity of volunteers who came forward to take part in a number of vaccine trials. Without them, the advances we’ve seen would not have been possible. It would be fantastic to see the same support for mpox research.”

I looked up Dr Rajeka Lazarus with an internet search: Dr Rajeka Lazarus.

Dr Lazarus’ research history is fascinating: Rajeka Lazarus

This one goes back to 2009:

More recent research projects are wall-to-wall COVID-19 “enablers”

Back to present day

It goes on:

“A call for ‘healthy’ volunteers

Researchers from University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust are hoping to recruit another 175 volunteers to the study, with plans to complete enrolment in April.

They are looking for people who :

are between 18 and 49 years old

are in good medical health

have not been previously vaccinated for mpox or smallpox

have not had a suspected or confirmed mpox infection

Volunteers can take part at multiple sites across the UK

The study is also using the Be Part of Research volunteer registry to find suitable participants. The first UK-wide registry for all health and care specialties, it makes finding and taking part in research easier than ever. It also helps researchers and sponsors recruit more quickly and effectively.



People interested in taking part in health and care research can register their details and will be sent information on studies taking place near them"

Now, this is the Kicker

“Moderna-UK Strategic Partnership

The mPower Trial is being undertaken as part of the Moderna-UK Strategic Partnership. This partnership is bringing mRNA vaccine manufacturing to the UK and building resilience to future health emergencies.

Dr Matthew Hallsworth, NIHR Director of Strategic Partnerships, said: “We’re really pleased that Moderna has chosen to run its mpox trial in the UK. This demonstrates our strength in clinical research.

“Our partnership with Moderna ensures UK research is at the cutting edge of new vaccine technologies with the potential to protect against global health threats such as mpox and future pandemics. We hope that recruitment to this trial will be as successful as the Covid-19 vaccine trials that were run in the UK and we encourage the public to help out where they can - whether that’s by volunteering or encouraging others.”

Under the 10-year partnership with the government, Moderna has also committed substantial investment to research and development. This includes running a large number of clinical trials, such as this one, in the UK.

I looked up Dr Matthew Hallsworth

This is he/him: Dr Matthew Hallsworth:

Dr Matthew Hallsworth is NIHR Director of External Affairs & Strategic Partnerships.

Matt and his team have three areas of focus:

coordinating and supporting NIHR’s engagement with its key partner organisations

supporting the cross-sector work to achieve the vision for the Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery

working across government to develop strategic partnerships with life sciences companies, ensuring NIHR plays a key role in these partnerships

Matt has been with the NIHR since its inception in 2006. He has worked in a variety of roles focused on engagement and improving the organisation’s ability to provide consistent, high impact interactions with research organisations, the R&D community and across government.

Prior to NIHR, Matt was Head of Communications at the UK Clinical Research Collaboration and Research Development Manager at the medical charity Asthma UK. During his earlier career, Matt was a Research Fellow in Respiratory Medicine at Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospitals, London, where he completed his PhD on the mechanisms of inflammation in asthma and allergic disease.

What should we make of this Lunacy?

The above is lunacy, of course. Real people, in the UK, spending tax payer money on researching new applications for mRNA sterile injections that are not sterile.

Working with Moderna under a 10-year Government agreement to make the UK numero uno in the world of life sciences and pharmaceutical riches.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Hedley (J. K. Rowling couldn’t make this stuff up!)

